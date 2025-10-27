The Dubai Government has invested AED175 billion over the past two decades in transport infrastructure.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) marked its 20th anniversary, with Mattar Al Tayer, Director-General and Chairman of the Board of Executive Directors, crediting the guidance of His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, and H.H. Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum for transforming Dubai's transport landscape and strengthening its global competitiveness.

Al Tayer commended RTA's workforce for its role in developing an integrated network of roads and public transport that has enhanced quality of life across the emirate. He noted that more than 400 Emirati engineers and specialists now work in advanced sectors such as trains, smart traffic systems, artificial intelligence and data science.

He said the Dubai Government invested AED175 billion over the past two decades in transport infrastructure, delivering major projects such as Dubai Metro and Dubai Tram (over 100 kilometres combined), more than 25,000 lane-kilometres of roads, 560 kilometres of cycling tracks, 1,050 bridges and tunnels, and 177 pedestrian crossings. Annual ridership grew from 220 million passengers in 2006 to more than 747 million in 2024, while public transport's share of total mobility rose from 6 percent to 21.6 percent.

A McKinsey & Company study showed that RTA's projects generated AED150 billion in revenues and reduced fuel and time costs by AED319 billion, with a 5 percent rate of return. Property values rose by up to 16 percent, while the fatality rate fell from 21.9 per 100,000 people in 2006 to 1.8 in 2024. Over 9.5 million tonnes of CO₂ emissions were avoided through the use of public transport.

RTA's corporatisation model has resulted in four listed companies on Dubai Financial Market—Salik, Parkin, Dubai Taxi and Mada Media—with a combined value exceeding AED80 billion. The Authority also regulates more than 16,000 transport companies and has attracted AED32.4 billion in foreign direct investment over the past 20 years.

Looking ahead, RTA will focus on five strategic pillars: developing national talent; investing in AI-ready infrastructure; advancing autonomous and sustainable mobility; supporting start-ups through new business models; and strengthening public-private partnerships. Key upcoming projects include the 30-kilometre Dubai Metro Blue Line and the launch of autonomous and aerial taxis by 2026.

During the ceremony, RTA honoured founding and distinguished employees and unveiled commemorative editions of the nol card and a coin marking the milestone.