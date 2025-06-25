50% of Dubai's Property Buyers Use Bayut's TruEstimate™ Before Sealing A Deal Since its launch, over 300,000 reports have been generated, with 80% focused on ready secondary units, underscoring the tool's relevance in this segment.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Shutterstock

UAE-based real estate search engine platform Bayut's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered property valuation tool, TruEstimate™ was used in 50% of all ready property transactions in Dubai in May 2025.

Launched in June 2024, TruEstimate™ was developed to equip both property seekers and real estate professionals with data-driven price benchmarks, addressing the long-standing market challenge of subjectivity in property valuations.

View of one of the Bayut's features - truestimateImage source: Bayut

Over the past year, adoption has surged, particularly in the ready secondary segment, where pricing transparency plays a critical role in negotiations and purchase confidence. In July 2024, only 6% of ready secondary transactions were preceded by a TruEstimate™ report. By May 2025, that figure had grown to 50%; meaning one in every two deals was backed by TruEstimate™ pricing before closing.

Since launch, over 300,000 reports have been generated, with 80% focused on ready secondary units, underscoring the tool's relevance in this segment

Image source: Bayut

"We introduced TruEstimate™ to bring confidence and consistency to real estate pricing," said Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut & dubizzle and Head of Dubizzle Group MENA. "The fact that every second ready transaction is now supported by our technology is a testament to the market's trust in Bayut's data capabilities and our commitment to elevating the property journey for all stakeholders."

Looking ahead, Bayut aims to continue to expand TruEstimate™'s coverage across additional geographies and property categories, in collaboration with agents, developers, and government partners, furthering its mission to build the most transparent and efficient property marketplace in the UAE.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

