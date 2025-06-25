Since its launch, over 300,000 reports have been generated, with 80% focused on ready secondary units, underscoring the tool's relevance in this segment.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE-based real estate search engine platform Bayut's artificial intelligence (AI)-powered property valuation tool, TruEstimate™ was used in 50% of all ready property transactions in Dubai in May 2025.

Launched in June 2024, TruEstimate™ was developed to equip both property seekers and real estate professionals with data-driven price benchmarks, addressing the long-standing market challenge of subjectivity in property valuations.

Image source: Bayut

Over the past year, adoption has surged, particularly in the ready secondary segment, where pricing transparency plays a critical role in negotiations and purchase confidence. In July 2024, only 6% of ready secondary transactions were preceded by a TruEstimate™ report. By May 2025, that figure had grown to 50%; meaning one in every two deals was backed by TruEstimate™ pricing before closing.

Since launch, over 300,000 reports have been generated, with 80% focused on ready secondary units, underscoring the tool's relevance in this segment

Image source: Bayut

"We introduced TruEstimate™ to bring confidence and consistency to real estate pricing," said Haider Ali Khan, CEO of Bayut & dubizzle and Head of Dubizzle Group MENA. "The fact that every second ready transaction is now supported by our technology is a testament to the market's trust in Bayut's data capabilities and our commitment to elevating the property journey for all stakeholders."

Looking ahead, Bayut aims to continue to expand TruEstimate™'s coverage across additional geographies and property categories, in collaboration with agents, developers, and government partners, furthering its mission to build the most transparent and efficient property marketplace in the UAE.