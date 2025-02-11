The Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure installed more than 100 EV chargers across the country in 2024.

The UAE aims to install over 500 electric vehicles (EV) charging stations by the end of 2025 to enable clean transportation and reduce carbon emissions, Sharif Al Olama, Under-Secretary for Energy and Petroleum Affairs at the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure (MoEI), has declared.

Speaking on the sidelines of the World Governments Summit, which takes place in Dubai from February 11-13, 2025, Al Olama said the Ministry -which owns 50% of the UAEV, a joint venture between MoEI and Etihad Water and Electricity to provide fast and accessible EV charging stations across the UAE- has installed more than 100 EV chargers across the country in 2024 and is rapidly expanding the network to meet growing EV demand.

He emphasised that the initiative follows an integrated approach in collaboration with the private sector and local authorities to ensure a robust infrastructure that supports the widespread adoption of EVs, which further aligns with the UAE's sustainability goals.

Al Olama added that the MoEI aims to increase renewable energy capacity to over 14 gigawatts by 2030 as part of its commitment to clean energy development.

