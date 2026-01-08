You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Under the patronage of President H.H. Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week (ADSW) 2026, hosted by Masdar and set to run from January 11-15, will bring together Heads of State, ministers and government officials, alongside business leaders, investors and innovators, to tackle the world's most pressing sustainability challenges and outline a roadmap for global progress.

Masdar Chief Executive Officer Mohamed Jameel Al Ramahi highlighted that ADSW has become the world's largest sustainability gathering, with the 2026 edition set to be the biggest and most ambitious yet.

"We are at a pivotal moment: the systems we depend on today must be aligned with the systems we urgently need for tomorrow. ADSW 2026's theme, 'The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,' reflects the opportunity before us to drive global systemic change and shape our shared future," he said. "Energy transformation will be central to these discussions, and at ADSW Masdar will mark 20 years of leadership in renewable energy. Partnership is at the core of Masdar's mission and of ADSW, and we look forward to welcoming long-standing and new partners alike to help deliver the change the world requires."

ADSW 2026 aims to set a new global benchmark for collaboration and measurable impact. The event will challenge leaders across energy, finance, food, water and nature to rethink how these systems connect, scale and strengthen one another.

On his part, Francesco La Camera, Director-General of the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), said, "The global energy transition is entering a decisive decade. Electricity is expected to become the dominant energy carrier, accounting for more than half of final energy consumption by 2050. Against this backdrop, this year's theme, 'The Nexus of Next: All Systems Go,' is more relevant than ever. We need practical, scalable solutions to future-proof our energy systems. While renewable energy additions continue to set records, deployment remains uneven, leaving many countries without the economic benefits renewables can deliver. Developing countries in particular are missing out on jobs, business growth, energy security and system resilience at a time of rising uncertainty driven by growing demand, climate impacts and geopolitical challenges. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week has emerged as a leading platform for advancing sustainable energy solutions, and IRENA is proud to be a partner as we look ahead to an exciting ADSW 2026, beginning with our General Assembly."

Ahmed Al Falasi, Executive Director of the Energy Efficiency Sector at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, said, "We have reached a stage where the question is not just how much infrastructure we build, but how intelligently we use what already exists. The future of energy and water systems depends on making them smarter, cleaner, more efficient and resilient, with artificial intelligence playing a central role. AI enables better decision-making, maximizes value from existing assets, and delivers reliability, affordability and sustainability together. Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week reinforces this systems-based approach and reflects the reality that energy, water, technology and finance must advance in parallel to turn ambition into real-world results."

Ali Alshimmari, Managing Director and CEO of Global South Utilities, Headline Partner of ADSW, said, "Across the Global South, progress is not driven by capital, policy or execution alone. It happens when governments, investors and operators act together with shared responsibility and urgency. In this context, we are launching the Global South Forum on 14 January, designed as a working platform focused on implementation and investment in emerging markets, bringing partners together around real projects and tangible delivery."

Leen Alsebai, General Manager of RX Middle East and Head of the World Future Energy Summit, said, "Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week 2026 represents a defining moment for the energy transformation, where innovation moves from ambition to action. As one of ADSW's flagship events, the 18th World Future Energy Summit will build on its strong foundations while expanding its reach and impact. By further integrating artificial intelligence and advanced technologies, the Summit strengthens its role as a global platform connecting innovation, expertise and investment to accelerate the energy transition and deliver scalable clean energy solutions today."

ADSW 2026 will introduce new features, including additional platforms and AI-enabled digital systems to capture insights, and will showcase breakthrough clean technologies, including energy, water and digital solutions being revealed for the first time.

The ADSW 2026 programme includes: IRENA Assembly (January 11–12); ADSW Opening Ceremony (January 13); 17th Zayed Sustainability Prize Awards (January 13); ADSW Summit (January 13–14); ADSW Dialogues (January 13–15); World Future Energy Summit (January 13–15); Youth 4 Sustainability (Y4S) Forum and Hub (January 13–15); WiSER Forum (January 14); Global South Utilities Forum (January 14); Blue Forum (January 15); Global Climate Finance Centre Annual Meeting (January 15); Green Hydrogen Summit (January 15); and Zayed Sustainability Prize Investor Connect (January 15).