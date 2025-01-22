The strategy is anticipated to contribute over AED24 billion to Abu Dhabi's GDP by 2027.

The Government of the UAE capital Abu Dhabi has announced the "Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027," in a bid to further the emirate's transformation towards anartificial intelligence (AI)-powered government.

Implemented by the Department of Government Enablement Abu Dhabi (DGE) in collaboration with Abu Dhabi government entities, the strategy aims to position the emirate as a global leader in AI-driven government and will allocate AED13 billion, through 2025-2027, to foster innovation and technology adoption within the emirate.

The strategy aims to establish a robust digital infrastructure, creating a flexible and scalable foundation to achieve 100% adoption of sovereign cloud computing for government operations and digitizing and automating 100% of its processes. It also includes the development of a unified digital enterprise resource planning (ERP) platform, streamlining processes and enhancing productivity and efficiency.

As part of the AI for All program under the strategy, the Abu Dhabi government is investing in training and empowering its citizens in AI applications. Additionally, over 200 innovative AI solutions will be implemented across government services, solidifying Abu Dhabi's position as a global hub for AI-driven innovation. The strategy also promotes the development of digital guidelines and frameworks to ensure the highest cybersecurity standards to anticipate and address future challenges efficiently.

"The Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy 2025-2027 reflects our leadership's vision of being an AI-native government, seamlessly integrating AI across all government systems for a future that is proactive, agile and fully technology-enabled," H.E. Ahmed Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of DGE, said. "By incorporating AI, cloud technologies, and data-driven insights into our government's DNA, we will transform public service delivery, optimize government operations, and drive sustainable economic growth."

The Abu Dhabi Government Digital Strategy builds on over a decade of digital evolution, progressing from e-government to smart and now to AI-powered services for citizens, residents, and businesses across sectors.

Recent initiatives such as the third evolution of the TAMM platform, TAMM 3.0, and the Abu Dhabi Program for Effortless Customer Experience, pave the way for next-generation digital solutions and technologies rooted in AI, sustainability, cloud computing, and data analytics.

The strategy is anticipated to contribute over AED24 billion to Abu Dhabi's GDP by 2027 and create more than 5,000 employment opportunities supporting Emiratization efforts.

Through key initiatives, including partnerships with the Mohamed bin Zayed University of Artificial Intelligence for upskilling, the Advanced Technology Research Council (ATRC) for large language models, and G42 for AI infrastructure development, and other global partners, Abu Dhabi is cementing its status as a global hub for digital governance and sustainable development.

