The growth of certificates of origin reflects ADCCI's commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (ADCCI) has announced robust growth in the issuance of certificates of origin, affirming the Emirate's rising non-oil exports, success of economic diversification plans, and vibrant external trade environment.

The Chamber recorded a 10.3% year-on-year increase in certificates of origin between June 2024 and June 2025, underscoring the widening base of local exporters and the expanding diversity of economic activities in Abu Dhabi.

The growth of certificates of origin reflects ADCCI's commitment to enhancing the competitiveness of the private sector and strengthening Abu Dhabi's position as a regional powerhouse for trade and investment. The data highlights increased engagement in export activities, with Abu Dhabi-based exporters driving the momentum and consolidating its status on the regional and global trade map.

During the first half of 2025, Abu Dhabi's non-oil foreign trade soared 34.7% to continue its growth trajectory, with non-oil exports skyrocketing 64%, re-exports increasing 35%, and imports 15%, reflecting the vitality of the Emirate's economy and growing relations with trading partners around the globe. This stellar performance follows last year's strong growth with non-oil trade surging 9%, exports rising 16%, exports rising 16%, exports going up 11% and imports increasing by 3%.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber's data reveal that certificates of origin were issued to companies across a wide range of sectors, with the most prominent being the chemicals, metals, and engineering industries, reflecting the emirate's diverse industrial base and growing manufacturing capabilities.

The report also points to a notable increase in exports among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), benefiting from the Chamber's targeted initiatives such as business matchmaking programmes, specialized export training, and strategic partnerships with leading trade and investment authorities.

His Excellency Shamis Al Dhaheri, Second Vice Chairman and Managing Director of the Abu Dhabi Chamber, said: "The sustained rise in certificates of origin issued by the Chamber is clear evidence of the emirate's thriving export sector. This momentum demonstrates the global competitiveness of our companies and their to capitalise on new market opportunities, reinforcing Abu Dhabi as a regional hub for trade and manufacturing. It is also a testament to the trust that global markets have in the quality of products and services offered by us local businesses. We remain dedicated to supporting Abu Dhabi and UAE non-oil exports as a dynamic force for economic advancement, providing world-class trade facilitations solutions to enable SMEs in particular to reach international markets efficiently and sustainably."

He pointed out that ADCCI continues to facilitate exports and support companies in reaching new markets through advanced services, strategic partnerships, and robust representation of the private sector's interests. "Certificates of origin are gateways to broader opportunities and vital tools for elevating the private sector's contribution to Abu Dhabi's economic growth," he added.

Certificates of origin remain key to accessing international markets, confirming the national origin of goods and enabling customs advantages through bilateral and multilateral agreements. This gives UAE exports a distinct competitive edge.

The Abu Dhabi Chamber emphasized that these achievements provide major momentum towards the emirate's economic vision to bolster non-oil trade as a pillar of sustainable growth and realize the strategic objectives of Abu Dhabi's economy.

"We regard these indicators as a reflection of business community confidence in the Chamber's services and reiterate our commitment to developing our digital infrastructure and supporting initiatives that serve the aspirations of Abu Dhabi. This will further enable the private sector's global expansion and economic resilience," HE Al Dhaheri noted.