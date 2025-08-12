AI-Powered Business Registration Goes Live in Dubai New plan increases speed of registration.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

In a move set to redefine how companies launch operations in the Emirates, the International Free Zone Authority (IFZA) has partnered with Mastercard and Global Tax Assistant to roll out an AI-powered business registration platform in Dubai.

The new system integrates artificial intelligence into every stage of the business formation process—streamlining document submissions, automating compliance checks, and enabling instant digital approvals. Officials say the platform will drastically cut setup times from days to minutes, marking a milestone in Dubai's push to become a global leader in smart government services.

"Entrepreneurs can now register their companies with unparalleled speed and accuracy," said Jochen Knecht, CEO of IFZA. "This collaboration embodies Dubai's vision for a tech-first business ecosystem."

The initiative supports the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which targets making the emirate one of the world's top three business cities within the next decade. Mastercard's involvement will also enable secure digital payments, while Global Tax Assistant will provide automated tax compliance services.

The platform uses AI algorithms to verify documents, suggest optimal corporate structures, and predict licensing needs. Small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs), which make up over 90% of Dubai's businesses, are expected to benefit most from the reduced bureaucracy.

Industry analysts suggest the move will enhance Dubai's appeal as a startup hub, particularly for international founders seeking fast market entry. The launch aligns with the broader UAE strategy to integrate AI into key economic sectors by 2031.
