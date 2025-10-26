You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

For decades, gold has commanded the spotlight as it is often viewed as a traditional store of value during periods of economic uncertainty. Yet as global markets shift toward renewable energy, electric vehicles, and technological innovation, a new generation of precious metals is quietly taking center stage. Silver, palladium, and platinum are no longer the side notes in investment portfolios — they are rapidly emerging as strategic instruments of the future.

Few understand this better than Alex Chiniborch, the Dubai-based financial expert and founder of Alluca Group, a multifaceted company uniting gold trading, refining, asset management, and humanitarian initiatives under one banner. Chiniborch has built a reputation for bridging old-world wealth with new-world innovation — and he believes the next great opportunity lies in the lesser-talked-about metals that drive tomorrow's industries.

"Gold is commonly used as a hedge during periods of economic uncertainty," Chiniborch says, "but silver, palladium, and platinum are now helping to build the world we live in. They are the metals of progress — energy, mobility, and technology."

Silver: The Industrial Underdog

Silver has always lived in gold's shadow, but its applications extend far beyond jewelry and bullion. With unparalleled electrical conductivity, silver is a key component in solar panels, electric vehicles, and medical technologies. As global clean-energy targets accelerate, demand is expected to outpace supply for years to come.

Chiniborch notes that Alluca Group has been increasing its exposure to silver, viewing it as a "hybrid metal" which may provide exposure to both industrial demand and more traditional hedging strategies. "When you hold silver," he explains, "you're not just holding wealth — you're holding exposure to materials used in emerging technologies."

Palladium: A Material Supporting Cleaner Technology Solutions

Once an obscure metal primarily used in jewelry, palladium has become indispensable to the automotive industry. Its unique ability to absorb harmful emissions makes it essential for catalytic converters in gasoline vehicles. Even as electric vehicles grow, palladium continues to play a crucial role in hybrid technology and clean-energy manufacturing.

According to Chiniborch, palladium represents "a rare blend of scarcity and necessity." He adds, "Most investors don't realize how little palladium actually exists — and how much the world needs it. That imbalance has drawn interest from analysts who monitor supply–demand dynamics."

Platinum: The Comeback Metal

Platinum, often dubbed the "noble metal," has long been associated with prestige — but its investment case runs deeper than luxury. Used in hydrogen fuel cells, advanced electronics, and industrial processes, platinum's future is increasingly tied to the green-energy economy. After years of being undervalued compared to gold and palladium, analysts are now revisiting its potential.

"Alluca Group has always believed in cyclical metals," Chiniborch says. "Markets rotate, technologies evolve, but value always returns to utility. Platinum continues to play an important role across several industrial applications, and some analysts anticipate periods of renewed interest."

The Alluca Group Approach

Through Alluca Group, Chiniborch is developing a balanced approach investment model that integrates physical metal ownership, digital infrastructure, and global distribution. His strategy blends traditional wealth security with forward-looking opportunity, allowing clients to gain exposure to sectors expected to see continued development.

"Alluca is built on principle and foresight," he says. "We protect families and institutions through tangible assets — but we also position them to benefit from transformation. Gold built civilizations; these metals play roles in several technologies under ongoing development."

A Future Written in Metal

As inflation persists, currencies weaken, and markets digitize, investors are rediscovering the tangible. Yet Chiniborch's insight extends beyond mere hedging — it's about balance. By including silver, palladium, and platinum alongside gold, portfolios may become more diversified and aligned with varying market drivers.