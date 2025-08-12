You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Alibaba Cloud, the digital technology and intelligence backbone of Alibaba Group, has announced a collaboration with the University of Birmingham Dubai through a newly signed Memorandum of Understanding (MoU). The partnership will introduce advanced curriculum in cloud computing and artificial intelligence (AI) for students and educators at the University of Birmingham Dubai campus. As part of this initiative, Alibaba Cloud also launched its first internship programme in the UAE region, with the University of Birmingham in Dubai being the pioneer university for the program.

Through this collaboration, students and faculty from the University of Birmingham Dubai will gain deeper insights into cloud and AI technologies by participating in advanced technology workshops, extensive training sessions available both online and offline, and various certification courses provided by Alibaba Cloud.

Additionally, Alibaba Cloud introduced its "Future Star" internship initiative in the United Arab Emirates, with the University of Birmingham Dubai as its inaugural academic partner. This programme offers a vibrant platform for talent development, delivering interns comprehensive training, hands-on experience, and exclusive mentorship spanning three to six months. Designed to provide a thorough understanding of multiple roles within Alibaba Cloud, "Future Star" ensures that interns are well-equipped to contribute effectively to the cloud computing industry in the digital age.

""We are thrilled to partner with the University of Birmingham Dubai to nurture the next-generation digital skills in the region. The University of Birmingham Dubai, renowned for its dedication to research and education in technology and digital fields, brings a wealth of expertise and visionary thinking to the collaboration. Through this partnership, we are committed to equipping their students and faculties to acquire crucial digital insights, allowing them to engage more deeply with cutting-edge technologies and methodologies. Together, we are poised to unlock numerous opportunities in our rapidly digitalizing world, ensuring that students, educators, and industry professionals alike can thrive in the evolving digital landscape." said Eric Wan, General Manager of the Middle East, Turkey and Africa, Alibaba Cloud Intelligence.

Professor Yusra Mouzughi, Provost of the University of Birmingham Dubai, said: "We are proud to partner with Alibaba Cloud to provide our students with direct access to real-world learning experiences and cutting-edge technologies in cloud computing and AI. This collaboration reflects our commitment to equipping future graduates with the digital skills and global industry exposure needed to thrive in an increasingly data-driven world. The internship and academic enrichment opportunities offered through this partnership will play a pivotal role in shaping industry-ready talent from our campus here in Dubai to join leading institutions globally."

The freshly inked partnership is yet another demonstration of Alibaba Cloud's long-term commitment to creating a sustainable pool of digital talent for the Middle East region.

Alibaba Cloud has been a leading provider of cloud services to local private companies and public institutions in the UAE and the wider Middle East region since 2016. It has a robust local ecosystem in the MEA region with partners covering banking, financial services and insurance, media, public sectors, and customers locally across different sectors.