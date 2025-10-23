One year after the global debut of the all-new Nissan Patrol in the Middle East – one of the automaker's most significant markets – the upgraded model is proving a sensation with customers, with sales of the new generation increasing by over 50% year-on-year in the first half of the fiscal year (FY25).

Highlighting Nissan's commitment to innovation and meeting shifting customer needs, the Patrol continues to evolve while staying true to its core. With an expanded line-up now including the region's first Patrol PRO-4X and the most powerful Patrol NISMO ever - developed exclusively for the Middle East - Nissan has created a legendary line-up for every situation, ensuing exceptional demand despite evolving buyer trends and increasing competition, with the sales to prove it.

A leading model in the region for over 70 years, the Patrol continues to combine strength and endurance, with Nissan's ecosystem of technology, connectivity and customer care. The all-new Patrol stays true to this, ensuring a digital-first experience that evolves with drivers' needs. This includes the Patrol as the first global Nissan model to integrate the new MyNissan Ownership feature into the MyNissan App, simplifying vehicle care with direct access to service bookings, test drive scheduling, and curated lifestyle experiences – ensuring peace of mind for customers all though one integrated smartphone app.

The all-new Nissan Patrol NISMO. Image courtesy Nissan

To celebrate this milestone and the one-year anniversary since the global debut of the all-new Patrol in the Middle East, the brand hosted a symbolic celebration in the UAE desert. A convoy of more than 20 Patrols, led by the Patrol NISMO, Patrol PRO-4X and Patrol V6T Platinum, formed a striking spectacle through the dunes, guided by three black horses including one ridden by a horsewoman. The moment captured the Patrol's enduring connection to the desert and its deep roots in the local heritage, a fitting celebration for the SUV that has defined power, progress and prestige in the region for over seven decades. With attendance from senior Nissan executives from across Japan, Europe and the Middle East, the celebration underscored the Patrol's continued role as a cornerstone of Nissan's global SUV strategy and its deep connection to the region.

Richard Candler, Vice President, Global Product Strategy, Nissan Motor Co., said: "The Patrol continues to play an essential role in Nissan's global product portfolio, and represent the pinnacle of our wider SUV strategy, engineered with precision, elevated by innovation, and shaped by one of the most influential markets in the world. The Patrol has evolved into a technologically advanced SUV driven by innovation, with continuous software updates that enhance safety, performance and comfort, ensuring it remains at the forefront of progress. The Middle East has long defined the Patrol's identity, inspiring our teams globally and setting the benchmark for trust, strength and prestige."

The all-new Nissan Patrol lineup. Image courtesy Nissan

Thierry Sabbagh, Divisional Vice President, President – Middle East, KSA, CIS, Nissan and INFINITI, added: "The Patrol has always stood for strength, progress and connection - values that mirror the spirit of the Middle East. Over the past year, customer response to the all-new Patrol has been overwhelmingly positive, exceeding expectations across the region. To buy a Nissan Patrol has become synonymous with buying complete peace of mind in the car, and the services behind it. We listened closely to what our customers wanted, and delivered - creating the dedicated all-terrain Patrol PRO-4X and making the Patrol NISMO even more powerful, while ensuring that every version reflects the needs and aspirations of our customers. As we unite the complete Patrol family, we honour an icon that offers more power, more precision and more intelligence than ever before - inspired by the region and embraced around the world."

(L-R) Clíodhna Lyons_AMIEO VP Product Strategy and Planning - Richard Candler - Thierry Sabbagh - Saad Hassan_AMIEO VP OPD. Image courtesy Nissan

A Legendary Line Up

The All-new Patrol– Feel Iconic

The All-new Patrol leads with refined strength, blending over 70 years of heritage and legacy with innovation. With the new twin-turbo V6 engine, combined with adaptive air suspension for effortless on-road comfort, and hugely upgraded technology and connectivity, this is the Patrol that symbolises prestige and pride – offering both capability and refinement, with a digital-first experience.

The Patrol PRO-4X – Feel Adventurous

the Patrol PRO-4X is the new rugged face of adventure. Combining factory-equipped all-terrain capability with high-clearance fascia, all-terrain tires, a reinforced chassis and an adventure-ready design, it's built to navigate the region's most demanding terrain without compromising on comfort or safety.

The Patrol NISMO – Feel the Thrill

At the pinnacle of performance sits the Patrol NISMO. Developed exclusively for the Middle East, it channels nearly 500 horsepower through a GT-R-derived twin-turbo V6, tuned by NISMO engineers to deliver sharper handling, greater control and unmistakable presence in a true showcase of Nissan's motorsport DNA.

The all-new adventure-ready Nissan Patrol PRO-4X. Image courtesy Nissan

Smooth Performance

At the heart the all-new Patrol is a powertrain engineered for both performance and efficiency. Drawing from Nissan's GT-R-inspired engineering, the 3.5L twin-turbocharged V6 delivers 425 horsepower and 700 Nm of torque - a 7% increase in power and 25% boost in torque over its predecessor, while improving fuel efficiency by about 24%. This is supported by all-new adaptive air suspension - a first in Patrol's history. This system intelligently adjusts the vehicle's ride height, damping and stability settings according to terrain, load and driving mode, delivering exceptional comfort, body control, and ride smoothness over dunes, highways or rocky tracks. Whether negotiating rough terrain or cruising on tarmac, drivers and passengers benefit from reduced vibration, enhanced composure, and seamless transitions between off-road and on-road dynamics.

Refined Interior

Inside, the Patrol sets a new benchmark for modern luxury SUVs, blending handcrafted materials with intelligent design that reflects Japanese precision and regional sophistication. Innovation defines every detail of the cabin, from Zero Gravity seats that reduce fatigue on long drives to Biometric Cooling that adapts airflow based on each passenger's body temperature. A panoramic sunroof floods the cabin with light, while immersive audio from the premium Klipsch sound system enhances every journey.

The all-new Nissan Patrol Platinum lineup.Image courtesy Nissan

Cutting-Edge Connectivity

Ensuring a digital-first experience, the all-new Patrol delivers a smarter, more personalised driving experience through cutting-edge technology. Drivers benefit from Nissan's advanced ProPILOT driver assistance and NissanConnect with Google built-in for seamless digital integration. This connectivity is taken further with the debut of Connected Car Services 2.0 (CCS 2.0) in the Middle East, offering a host of advanced remote functions including lock/unlock, engine start, cabin pre-conditioning, and real-time diagnostics on systems such as battery, oil pressure, tire health and more.

Supported by Nissan's extensive regional dealer network, built on expertise, innovative solutions and industry-leading customer experience, the Patrol's legacy of trust continues stronger than ever. As it marks one year since its global debut in the UAE, the Patrol stands as a true testament to progress, power and the enduring spirit of the Middle East.