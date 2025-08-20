You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The platform, founded by serial investor Kingsley Advani, is already powering more than 1,600 private funds and serving over 30,000 high-net-worth individuals globally.

"Fund administration has always been a slow, error-prone process," said Advani. "We wanted to build a platform that removes friction, reduces mistakes, and gives investors the ability to move at the speed of opportunity. What used to take four weeks can now be done in two days."

Allocations began as a dashboard to track Advani's personal investments but quickly evolved into a full-stack fund administration tool. With one-click entity formation, automated compliance, and real-time reporting, the system removes layers of manual paperwork that have historically slowed down deal-making.

"We cut admin errors by 80% simply by replacing spreadsheets and email chains with automation," said Advani. "That's not just saving time—it's protecting capital and trust."

Advani's journey has been unconventional. At 13, he built a six-figure eBay business selling Xbox codes. At IBM, he famously pitched the idea of using Watson to mine Bitcoin—a proposal his supervisors dismissed. Undeterred, he invested his internship stipend into Bitcoin and early altcoins, a bet that would later make him a crypto millionaire.

By his mid-20s, he had invested in more than 200 startups—including Solana, Coinbase, and Robinhood—and co-founded an investor group managing $4B in assets. In 2019, he launched Allocations, which today oversees more than $2.2B in assets.

"Execution is what matters most," Advani said. "The best ideas often sound crazy at first. The difference is acting decisively when others hesitate."

Allocations' success has positioned Advani at the center of a new wave of financial infrastructure. His latest venture, Allo, is building the world's fastest tokenized stock exchange—bringing 24/7 liquidity and instant settlement to over $2B in tokenized assets.

"For decades, finance has been constrained by outdated systems," Advani said. "We're rebuilding it for a world where investors demand speed, transparency, and accessibility."