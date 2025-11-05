You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

ANAX Developments, one of Dubai's most dynamic luxury developers, has unveiled ELLE Residences, its latest landmark project redefining branded living in the region. This stunning project marks a new era of branded residences in the heart of Dubai Islands.

Following the success of its first residential tower in Miami, ELLE, owned by the Lagardère Group, has partnered with ANAX Developments to create its branded residences portfolio in the Middle East, for the very first time. This landmark collaboration combines ELLE's global lifestyle ethos with ANAX's deep understanding of Dubai's evolving luxury market, creating a new flagship project that is set to become a cultural and architectural icon for the region.

Satish Sanpal, founder of ANX Developments. Image courtesy ANAX Developments

Featuring a collection of 91 beautiful apartments and 7 stunning townhouses, each thoughtfully designed to combine privacy, space and spectacular views, the project will be an investor's delight and a homeowner's pride. The project will offer a range of intimate one-bedroom residences to expansive four-bedroom townhouses spanning up to 4,592 sq ft. Every home has been created to frame the sea and skyline through floor-to-ceiling glazing and wraparound terraces. Whether a seasonal retreat or a year-round address, the layouts balance open-plan living with private escapes - a rarity in Dubai's luxury residential market.

Image courtesy ANAX Developments

The apartments and townhouses are being brought to life by two internationally acclaimed design firms; The One Atelier, renowned for its work with leading global fashion houses on luxury branded residences such as Dolce & Gabbana, Fendi Casa and Karl Lagerfeld and ARQUINAUT, the creative studio acting as a consultant for ELLE Residences concept and the official ELLE representative.

Image courtesy ANAX Developments

Interiors draw on ELLE's five pillars of fashion, beauty, culture, lifestyle and society to create spaces that feel curated and completely unique. Expect sculptural fireplaces, bespoke wallpapers, bronze accents and marble alongside soft, layered lighting and art that pays homage to the city's vibrant and contemporary scene.

ELLE Residences Dubai Islands is designed as a wellness-driven community where rooftop pools and sunlit terraces capture panoramic Gulf view and curated spaces. From private spas and yoga decks to landscaped gardens and social lounges offering sanctuary and connection. A 24-hour concierge, valet and security ensure seamless service, while the amenities are tailored for balance, beauty and belonging.

Image courtesy ANAX Developments

Living at ELLE Residences Dubai Islands is about embracing a lifestyle as iconic as the brand itself. It's a world where every detail is designed to inspire confidence, connection and joy. It's an invitation to live your own cover story. The result is a collection of homes that feel as though they belong on the pages of a magazine.