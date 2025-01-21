The scholarship's theme, "Health Sciences and Space Exploration: Pioneering Together for Humanity," aligns with the UAE's vision for the next 50 years.

Five Emirati students will be sent on a 10-day mission to the US, which will incorporate in a week-long experience at NASA's US Space Camp and Rocket Center in Huntsville, Alabama.

The students will be chosen for a scholarship, named in honour of Apollo 15 astronaut Al Worden, formed through a partnership between Arab Health, the Middle East's largest healthcare event, and the Astronaut Al Worden Endeavour Scholarship.

The special scholarship offered as part of the 50th anniversary celebrations of Arab Health provides students with a passion for space and science an immersive learning experience, providing valuable hands-on skills in an international setting. To enter the competition, Emirati students aged 16–18 submitted videos addressing the intersection of health sciences and space exploration.

The initiative is led by Kallman Worldwide, organisers of the USA Partnership Pavilion at Arab Health 2025, who will welcome more than 200 US healthcare companies to showcase their innovations. Tom Kallman, President of Kallman Worldwide, highlighted the scholarship's role in promoting STEM careers. He also noted the significance of Arab Health 2025 as a key platform for US healthcare companies.

Sally Thompson, Group Event Director at Informa Markets, highlighted how the partnership supports the UAE's space and healthcare ambitions, linking health sciences with space exploration to inspire future breakthroughs. The scholarship's theme, "Health Sciences and Space Exploration: Pioneering Together for Humanity," aligns with the UAE's vision for the next 50 years.

The scholarship offers a two-part experience. Students will first visit Washington, D.C., to explore the aviation and aerospace industries before heading to NASA's Space Camp and Rocket Centre. At the camp, they will attend the Advanced Space Academy, gaining mentorship from legendary figures like Brigadier General Charlie Duke, Apollo 16 astronaut, and Colonel Mike Bloomfield, a three-time NASA Shuttle Pilot, where they will experience a variety of astronaut training exercises, engineering challenges, and team-building activities all culminating in a simulated space mission.

The winners will be announced on January 29, 2025 -the penultimate day of the Arab Health 2025 conference- during the Endeavour Scholarship Award Ceremony, with guests including Salem Humaid Al Marri, Director General of the Mohammed Bin Rashid Space Centre MBRSC), and US Ambassador Martina Strong. Arab Health 2025 will also feature the Future Health Summit, the World of Wellness conference, and the Healthcare ESG Forum, supported by entities such as the UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention and the Dubai Health Authority.

