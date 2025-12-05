The event will spotlight how artists and creators use live storytelling, creator-driven filmmaking, and direct fan relationships to build connections and long-term careers.

Arsène Wenger, Ethan Tobman, Svana Gisla, Cathy Hackl, and Mac Reynolds will take part in sessions at BRIDGE Summit 2025, which runs from 8–10 December at ADNEC Abu Dhabi. The program also includes creators, producers, investors, and executives across the media, entertainment, and technology sectors.

Performance, fandom, and storytelling in a shifting industry

Sessions will examine how artists and creators use live storytelling, filmmaking, and direct fan relationships to build audience connection and long-term careers.

In the panel 'Crafting Connection for Icons Through Live Storytelling', production designer and creative director Ethan Tobman joins producer Svana Gisla to discuss how large-scale performances maintain audience connection through immersive design and visual storytelling. Tobman's work includes Taylor Swift's Eras Tour and films such as The Menu and Room, while Gisla produced ABBA Voyage and On The Run with Beyoncé and Jay-Z.

The fireside chat 'Can Creators Save Hollywood?' features Max Reisinger, Co-founder and CEO of Creator Camp, who will discuss how creator-driven filmmaking is influencing culture and community building. He will outline how Gen Z filmmakers blend digital platforms with traditional cinematic approaches.

Julian Bunetta, Grammy-nominated producer, will speak in the fireside chat 'Building the Future of Artist Independence' on his transition into founding Notebook, a private platform for fans. The session examines how artists can maintain career control and deepen direct audience relationships.

In the panel 'The Future Sounds Like This', music journalist Tomás Mier joins Rawan Al Dabbas, Regional Director at IFPI MENA, and Jennifer Bowder, a music licensing executive based in Los Angeles, to discuss how artists and producers build visibility, develop audiences, and navigate publishing, licensing, and cross-platform promotion.

Gaming as culture and creative frontier

Sessions will also examine how gaming is becoming a medium for storytelling and social interaction alongside advancements in immersive technology and AI.

In the keynote 'Gaming Beyond Reality', futurist Cathy Hackl, Co-CEO of Future Dynamics, will discuss how spatial computing, world-building tools, and AI are shaping digital experiences and participation across media and culture.

Mac Reynolds, CEO of Night Street Games and manager of Imagine Dragons, will speak in the fireside chat 'From Melodies to Multiplayers', reflecting on the launch of multiplayer game Last Flag and the relationship between music, gaming, and interactive entertainment.

Legacy, influence, and entertainment as strategy

Targeted sessions will address how capital, cultural influence, and leadership shape new ventures and long-term strategy.

In the panel 'Turning Legacy into a Launchpad for Sports Innovation', Horst Bente and Christoph Sonnen will discuss how family history and entrepreneurship intersect in sports ventures. Bente is a private investor and third-generation descendant of adidas founder Adi Dassler, while Sonnen is Co-founder of LEAD Sports & Health Tech Partners.

In the panel 'Entertainment as a Bridge Between Nations', Sandy Climan, CEO of Entertainment Media Ventures; Jane Turton, CEO of All3Media; and Brent Montgomery, founder of Wheelhouse, will discuss how media contributes to soft-power strategies and global cultural influence.

In the fireside chat 'Building a Legacy That Speaks for Itself', Arsène Wenger, Chief of Global Football Development at FIFA, will discuss leadership, discipline, and long-term planning in football and youth development.

Chris Jacquemin, Head of Digital Strategy at WME, will speak in 'Hollywood in the Agentic Era', examining how talent agencies are adapting to AI and emerging technologies.

Streaming, influence, and staying power

Sessions will also explore platform influence, creator sustainability, and evolving streaming models.

Content creators Rima Alosta and Fawaz Hamad will lead the fireside chat 'The Game That Plays You', discussing how gaming platforms track user behavior and influence player experience.

In the fireside chat 'Five Decades On: Yousra's Secret to Staying Timeless', actress Yousra reflects on her career in Arab cinema and television and the factors behind long-term relevance in entertainment.

In the keynote 'The Future of Streaming Monetization Models', Roman Shimansky, CEO of Yango Play, will discuss hybrid revenue models combining subscriptions, advertising, and partnerships.

These sessions form part of the 300+ session program at BRIDGE Summit 2025.

Registration is available via www.bridgesummit.com/en/ and through the BRIDGE App, which provides access to schedules, speakers, and event updates.