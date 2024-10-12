Over 10,000 participants from 120 countries are expected to come together for the crypto event's 13th edition to share insider information ahead of Bull Run 2025.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Blockchain Life, a globally recognized gathering of enthusiasts and experts from the Web3, cryptocurrency, and mining sectors, is all set to return for its latest edition from October 22-23, 2024 in Dubai.

Over 10,000 participants from 120 countries are expected to come together for the crypto event's 13th edition to share insider information ahead of Bull Run 2025, the anticipated phase of upward surge in cryptocurrency markets.

Entrepreneur Middle East readers can secure their spot at Blockchain Life 2024 with a 10% discount by using the code "BNC10."

Source: Blockchain Life

Among the lineup of speakers confirmed to be at Blockchain Life 2024 include Paolo Ardoino, CEO of Tether, Yat Siu, co-founder Of Animoca Brands, Pascal Gauthier, CEO of Ledger, Frederik Gregaard, CEO of Cardano Foundation, Dr. Marwan Alzarouni, CEO of Dubai Blockchain Center, Xinxi Wang, co-founder of Litecoin Foundation, Sunny Lu, CEO of Vechain, Charles d'Haussy, CEO of dYdX Foundation, Sergei Khitrov, founder of Listing.Help and Jets Capital, Andrei Grachev, founder of DWF Labs, Arthur Breitman, co-founder of Tezos, Eowyn Chen, CEO of Trust Wallet, Sunny Aggarwal, co-founder of Osmosis Labs.Kostas Chalkias, co-founder of Sui (Mysten Labs), Akshat Vaidya, Head of Investments at Maelstrom Fund. Sasha Plotvinov, founder of Notcoin, and Mustafa Al-Bassam, co-founder and CEO of Celestia Labs.

In addition, Blockchain Life 2024 will offer participants with opportunities to network with industry professionals and experts, as well as gain insights from key behind-the-scenes discussions. The forum will feature a diverse range of panel discussions, keynote presentations, and the largest crypto expo with over 200 booths.

Source: Blockchain Life

A new feature of this forum is simultaneous translation of speeches into more than 70 languages of the world. This option is already included in the price of the ticket.

Use the code "BNC10" to secure your spot at Blockchain Life 2024 with a 10% discount. For more information about the event, please visit its website.