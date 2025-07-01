You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE-based real estate private developer BNW Developments has officially signed MAN Construction, a subsidiary of Tier‑1 contracting company Masah Group, as the principal construction partner for Aqua Arc, its new waterfront project set to redefine ultra‑luxury living in Ras Al Khaimah. Aqua Arc marks the beginning of what promises to be a long‑term collaboration between the two powerhouse firms, with more landmark projects already in the pipeline.

The signing ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished leadership from both sides, underscoring the strategic weight of the alliance. Representing Masah and its subsidiaries were Mohammed Nayeem, Chairman of Masah Holdings & MAN Constructions, Sheikh Mohammed Bin Sulaiman Alhabib, Vice Chairman, Masah Construction & Alpha Metals, Althaf Kazi, CEO and Managing Partner, MAN Specialized Contracting, Mirza Naseem Beg, CEO and Managing Partner, Alpha Metals, and Mohammed Misbah, Advisor to the Chairman. From the BNW Developments side, Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and founder, and Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and co-founder were present.

Aqua Arc, nestled on the pristine coast of Al Marjan Island, is among BNW's most anticipated ventures, an architectural ode to elegance, functionality, and sea-facing serenity. With MAN onboard, the execution enters a new realm of confidence and capability. "Partnering with BNW Developments for Aqua Arc is a proud milestone for Masah," said Nayeem. "We see this as a symbol of a shared vision to create landmark communities that reflect global standards and regional character. Aqua Arc, with its distinct architecture and scale, is exactly the kind of challenge Masah was built for."

"At BNW, we've always believed that design vision means little without executional brilliance," said BNW Developments' Aggarwal. "The appointment of Masah is a critical step in our mission to deliver not just residences, but reference points in global luxury living. Masah's track record in constructing technically demanding projects, their commitment to timelines, and their engineering depth made them a natural fit. Aqua Arc is a signature BNW development, it demands nothing short of mastery, and with Masah, we're confident that's exactly what we'll achieve,"

"Masah isn't just a contractor, they're craftsmen of scale," added BNW Developments' Oberoi. "What sets them apart is their consistency in delivering landmark projects that marry innovation with precision. Aqua Arc is an example of BNW's unwavering intent to reshape Ras Al Khaimah's skyline with substance and soul. For us, every partnership is about shared values. Masah's professionalism, structural command, and transparent process align seamlessly with our own ethos of trust, ambition, and long-term value creation."

Founded on values of technical integrity and delivery at scale, Masah has delivered some of the GCC's most ambitious constructions, from Ajdan Rise to major healthcare assets like Sulaiman Al Habib Hospitals and Almoosa Specialist Hospitals. Their work also extends to award-winning marine and aviation infrastructure, including the Red Sea Global Terminal at the Red Sea International Airport. At the heart of Masah's vision lies Chairman Dr. Al Habib, one of the most influential figures in the region's healthcare and infrastructure ecosystem. His son, Sheikh Bin Sulaiman Alhabib, continues to carry that mantle forward, playing a key role in bridging prominent international partnerships. The group's Chairman Nayeem, was recently named among the top 25 in Construction Week Middle East's Power 150 list, with MAN Construction being recognised as a Tier 1 Contracting Company.

Meanwhile, as the largest private developer in Ras Al Khaimah, BNW continues to lead with intent, scale, and an investor-first focus. The collaboration with Masah marks a significant inflection point in BNW's regional trajectory. Beyond the immediate commencement of Aqua Arc, this partnership strengthens BNW's operational depth, governance alignment, and cross-border reliability, key enablers for sustainable expansion into new markets. Oberoi also hinted at the brand's imminent expansion into Saudi Arabia in 2026, marking the next frontier in its regional growth story.