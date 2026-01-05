You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

BNW Developments, one of the largest private real estate developers in Ras Al Khaimah, has announced a strategic construction partnership, proposed to be valued at AED1 billion with China Railway No. 4 Engineering Group Co. Ltd. (CREC4), a subsidiary of China Railway Group Limited, a Fortune 500 global infrastructure company.



The partnership reflects BNW's sharpened focus on execution-led growth, following its earlier construction collaboration with MAN Construction and the rapid mobilisation of on-ground execution teams across its development portfolio. With enabling works, piling, and shoring activities on earlier projects nearing completion, and the proposed appointment of CREC4, BNW is positioned to scale upcoming developments by leveraging global engineering expertise and disciplined delivery frameworks. Together, BNW and CREC4 aim to deliver landmark waterfront destinations aligned with international construction standards.



Commenting on the strategic importance of the partnership, Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and founder, BNW Developments, said, "BNW is firmly in an execution-driven phase, with a singular focus on disciplined, on-time delivery to international benchmarks. Every contractor we appoint is selected through rigorous diligence, as execution ultimately defines legacy. China Railway Group Limited brings deep engineering capabilities, robust governance systems, and a proven international track record, including experience in the UAE. This partnership represents one of several global construction alliances we are activating to support our next phase of growth with speed, quality, and credibility."

Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and co-founder, BNW Developments, added, "At BNW, quality is non-negotiable. We consciously collaborate with globally recognised contractors whose track records demonstrate engineering integrity, delivery discipline, and adherence to international standards. CREC4's execution capabilities and global standing align closely with our vision of developing enduring, design-led projects. This partnership is founded on shared values, rigorous standards, and a common commitment to excellence in both design and construction."

Gang Li, General Manager, CREC4 Middle East and Eastern Europe, commented, "This partnership enables CREC4 to apply our global project management expertise and advanced construction methodologies to BNW's luxury developments. We are committed to supporting BNW's vision by ensuring efficient implementation, rigorous quality control, and adherence to international standards, delivering projects that meet the expectations of investors and end-users alike."



China Railway No. 4 Engineering Group Co. Ltd. operates across large-scale infrastructure and construction projects, with international experience spanning major developments in China and over 30 overseas countries and regions.



BNW Developments currently manages a development pipeline exceeding AED32 billion in gross development value (GDV) and has established a strong reputation for architecturally complex, design-forward projects across the UAE. Its growing portfolio includes Aqua Arc, Taj Wellington Mews, Pelagia, FashionTV Acacia, Aquino, and Tonino Lamborghini Residences Ras Al Khaimah. Additional global construction alliances are currently under evaluation, marking the next phase of BNW's long-term execution and scale strategy.



The signing ceremony was attended by Ankur Aggarwal, Chairman and founder, and Dr. Vivek Anand Oberoi, Managing Director and co-founder of BNW Developments, alongside senior representatives from CREC4, including Gang Li, General Manager, CREC4 Middle East & Eastern Europe; Wenyi Wei, Assistant General Manager, CREC4 International Business Department; Qing Yuan, Deputy General Manager, CREC4 Municipal Engineering Company; and Ruikai Gan, Chief Engineer, CREC4 Middle East & Eastern Europe.