botim money, botim's financial services arm in the UAE and wider region, has announced a strategic collaboration with Mastercard to expand its global remittance capabilities, powered by Mastercard Move, the global tech company's portfolio of money movement capabilities. The integration enables botim money users to send money from the UAE to over 150 countries, with payouts delivered to bank account, mobile wallet, or cash pickup, depending on the market, directly from the botim app.

By integrating Mastercard Move's innovative money movement capabilities, botim money enables users to make fast, secure, and seamless international money transfers.

"Our collaboration with Mastercard strengthens our mission to unify communication and finance under one smart ecosystem," said Dr. Tariq Bin Hendi, Board Member of Astra Tech and CEO of botim. "By embedding global remittances into botim, we're making money transfer faster, safer, and more inclusive; especially for users who have limited financial access. This collaboration reiterates our commitment to making financial services accessible, intuitive, and empowering for everyone."

On her part, Gina Petersen-Skyrme, Country Manager, UAE & Oman at Mastercard, added: "Cross-border payments serve as a lifeline between expats in markets like the UAE and their families back home. At Mastercard, we provide communities with fast, convenient, secure, and affordable ways to transfer money internationally. Our collaborations with innovative fintech players such as botim play a key role in promoting financial inclusion by bringing this essential financial service to people's fingertips."

The new initiative combines Mastercard's global infrastructure with botim's expanding financial ecosystems, allowing users across the UAE to transfer funds internationally with just a few taps. By keeping cross-border payments within the botim experience, users can transfer funds without leaving the app or switching between service providers, reducing both time and transaction complexity.

This announcement comes at a pivotal time for the UAE's fintech sector, which is projected to grow to US$6.43 billion by 2030, as per a study . It also supports the UAE government's vision for a cashless, inclusive digital economy, aligning with initiatives led by the Central Bank of the UAE to enable instant and interoperable payments nationwide.

The collaboration reinforces Mastercard's commitment to strengthening fintech ecosystems and driving cross-border payment innovation, while enabling botim to advance its mission of connecting communication and finance in a single, regulated, consumer-centric platform. Reaching more than 200 countries and territories and 150+ currencies, with access to more than 95% of the world's banked population, Mastercard Move offers multiple payout methods, depending on the market, including bank account, mobile wallet, card and cash, giving people the flexibility to choose how they get paid and making it easier to reach those who are unbanked or underbanked.

botim money, licensed by the Central Bank of the UAE as both a Stored Value Facility (SVF) and Retail Payment Services (RPS) provider, continues to expand its portfolio of financial solutions, including international and local remittances, prepaid cards, bill payments, credit, and salary disbursement tools. The new collaborative feature aims to strengthen botim's position as a leading fintech-first and AI-native platform in the region, delivering near real-time international money transfers within a platform already trusted by millions of users.