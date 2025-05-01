You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Chelsea Football Club has announced a new, long-term global partnership with Dubai-headquartered real estate giant DAMAC Properties.

Additionally, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC, an ultra-modern development -slated to be the first of its kind football-themed branded residences- is being designed and launched in partnership with Chelsea FC in Dubai. The new development will be built with Chelsea FC's famous brand woven into the fabric, from its concierge service to its high-performance spaces.

Located in Dubai's newest beachfront address, Maritime City, Chelsea Residences by DAMAC is a unique project that will consist of 1,400+ residential units. Each residence will have a seafront views along with access to the exclusive Chelsea-branded amenities that place health, fitness and wellbeing at the heart of its offering.

Image source: Chelsea FC/Damac Properties

"This launch marks the first of an elite collection that celebrates not just the passion of Chelsea FC but its enduring legacy, innovative spirit and relentless pursuit of excellence," Amira Sajwani, Managing Director of Sales & Development of DAMAC Properties said. "This initiative goes beyond celebrating the beautiful game; it sets a new benchmark for those who expect nothing less than the exceptional, every time."

Jason Gannon, President and COO of Chelsea Football Club added: "DAMAC are world renowned in building luxury properties, and we are thrilled to be working with the industry leader to bring to market a first of its kind branded Chelsea FC residence in Dubai. With the club located in the heart of London, the collaboration will bring Chelsea to life in Dubai, supporting our continued growth on the global stage. We can't wait to see Chelsea Residences take its place in the Dubai skyline."

To showcase this global partnership and celebrate the launch of the first-ever Chelsea football club branded residences, DAMAC Properties will feature on Chelsea FC men's and women's shirts for the remainder of the 2024/25 season, with its debut at the men's UEFA Conference league semifinal fixture against Djurgården on May 1, 2025.