Congress X Youth Program to Empower the Next Generation of Creative Talent at 2025 Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries University students and young professionals are invited to take part in the program which will run as part of the Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries from 14-15 September 2025 at Etihad Arena, Abu Dhabi.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Congress X Youth Program

Organized by the Arabic Language Centre (ALC), part of the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi), the 2025 Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries features an interactive platform dedicated to providing young participants and students with opportunities to develop their professional skills, networks and experience and connect with creative practitioners, brands and businesses.

With the aim of inspiring the next generation of cultural and creative leaders, the Congress X Youth Program features capacity-building initiatives, the Congress X Youth Innovation Awards and a dynamic showcase of emerging young talent, the Youth Creative Showcase.

As part of the Congress' mission to provide students and young professionals with unique and impactful opportunities to build their professional capacity, in-depth masterclasses and workshops will offer access to leading professionals and cultural and creative Industry professionals.

As part of the Congress' mission to provide students and young professionals with unique and impactful opportunities to build their professional capacity, in-depth masterclasses and workshops will offer access to leading professionals and cultural and creative Industry professionals.

Led by experts from global and regional organizations, including Google and Amazon AWS, as well as prominent creatives such as screenwriter, founder and CEO of Sard Mariam Naoum, and renowned creative director and author Fawzi Mesmar, these sessions aim to develop practical and creative skills among young talents, educators, designers, developers and content creators.

Returning to the 2025 Congress program is the Youth Innovation Award, a competition designed to inspire and empower young participants, encouraging them to unleash their creativity by pitching innovative ideas that foster a lasting passion for the Arabic language.

In 2024, more than 200 participants took part in the Innovation Awards. The 2025 submissions topics include using AI and innovative solutions to make Arabic learning immersive and engaging; using digital tools to present a story, idea, or experience that reflects the beauty of the Arabic language in a fresh, impactful format; and using inspirations from Arabic calligraphy, heritage, or visual symbols to give them a new life through contemporary design.

The Youth Creative Showcase is a dynamic exhibition highlighting the creative talents of youth. This interactive program celebrates contemporary interpretations of the Arabic language and culture through a variety of expressive mediums.

For more information on the Youth X Congress programme and how to attend or participate please visit our website Congressaci.com and follow the Congress of Arabic and Creative Industries on social media.
