Crescent Enterprises Reaffirms Vision for Urban Innovation at APCS 2025 Many senior representatives contributed to several key sessions at the summit.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy Crescent Enterprises
Badr Jafar, CEO, Crescent Enterprises

At the 2025 Asia Pacific Cities Summit (APCS) and Mayors' Forum hosted this week at Expo City Dubai, UAE-based multinational company Crescent Enterprises reiterated its commitment to advancing sustainable, inclusive, and innovation-led urban growth as a Premier Partner of the event.

The summit convened over 1,500 mayors, deputy mayors, and senior city officials together with leaders from business, investment, and innovation to share ideas and forge partnerships shaping the cities of tomorrow.

As part of its participation, Crescent Enterprises – together with its subsidiary Gulftainer – co-hosted an exclusive Dinner in the Desert for visiting mayors and delegates, celebrating the power of connection between people, cities, and ideas, and reflecting the UAE's enduring commitment to dialogue and collaboration.

"The UAE's story is one of partnership – bringing the public, private, and philanthropic sectors together to turn bold city ambitions into deliverable, sustainable projects. Hosting the APCS Mayors' Forum in Dubai builds on that legacy, from Expo 2020 to COP28, and signals our determination to share what works here and learn from what works in your cities," said Badr Jafar, CEO of Crescent Enterprises.

Crescent Enterprises senior representatives contributed to several key sessions at the summit, sharing perspectives on the evolving role of the private sector in enabling sustainable and technologically advanced urban ecosystems. Tushar Singhvi, Deputy CEO and Head of Investments at Crescent Enterprises, participated in the Big Picture Session: 'From Data-Rich to Data-Smart: Unlocking Urban Intelligence for the Next Generation of Cities.' He highlighted how the private sector can help cities move from being data-rich to decision-wise – through inclusive digital infrastructure, upskilling, and innovation-driven partnerships that unlock new pathways to sustainability and resilience.

"The next generation of cities will be defined by how well we convert data into insight, and insight into inclusive opportunity," said Singhvi. "At Crescent Enterprises, we invest across the digital infrastructure and innovation ecosystem – from fintech and medtech to mobility and foodtech – helping fast-track best-in-class services and building more intelligent, connected, and inclusive cities."

Farid Belbouab, Group CEO of Gulftainer, joined the Deep Dive: 'Blue Economy: How Can Coastal Economies Flourish While Regenerating the Ecosystems That Sustain Them?' hosted by Dubai Chambers. He spoke on how ports and logistics can play a transformative role in enabling sustainable growth across coastal and trade-dependent economies – advancing digital integration, circular logistics, and inclusive value chains that balance economic progress with environmental stewardship.

"Ports are more than gateways of trade – they are enablers of economic ecosystems that connect communities to opportunity," said Farid Belbouab. "Through smarter logistics, circular supply chains, and stronger public-private collaboration, we can drive both prosperity and regeneration for future generations."

Crescent Enterprises' participation at APCS 2025 reflects its multi-platform strategy to bridge innovation with impact across its operating divisions: CE-Operates, CE-Invests, CE-Ventures, and CE-Creates – spanning logistics, technology, sustainable industries, and venture development. Through its investments and partnerships, Crescent Enterprises is helping build the systems and infrastructure that make cities more efficient, inclusive, and future-ready – aligning with the UAE's vision for sustainable urban transformation and the summit's overarching theme of "Connecting Cities, Creating Futures."
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Growth Strategies

FII 2025 Kicks Off in Riyadh, Presenting Saudi Arabia's Global Investment Ambitions

Running until October 30, the summit convenes the world's most influential financial leaders, policymakers, and technology giants under the theme "Key to Prosperity: Opening New Frontiers of Development."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
News and Trends

Here are the 16 Founders Who Will Be Competing in 'The Final Pitch - Dubai' This November

The show premieres exclusively on OSNtv and OSN+

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Invest Qatar Partners with WHOOP to Establish Its First International Performance Lab in Qatar

New performance lab to be based in Msheireb Downtown Doha.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Women Entrepreneur®

Olena Gusakova on Building Financial Resilience Through Strategy and Empathy

"The modern CFO must be both economist and ethicist — recognising that how we finance growth is as important as what we grow. Profitability and responsibility are not at odds."

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Women Entrepreneur®

WE Convention Dubai 2025 Sells Out with Anna Wintour, Candace Bushnell, and Joelle Mardinian Among Headliners

This year's theme is 'All in: Career, Money, and Life.' The WE Convention 2025 will discuss how financial independence influences women's lives and explore the paths to achieve this independence.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff