Dar Global Unveils $12.5 Billion Expansion Drive with Major Saudi Projects Two mega projects announced for KSA.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Luxury real estate developer Dar Global PLC has announced a sweeping expansion strategy worth approximately $12.5 billion, featuring landmark developments in Saudi Arabia, an expanded financing facility, and a strategic entry into financial services through the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The centerpiece of the plan is two mega-projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In Riyadh, Dar Global has secured agreements for a $2.8 billion integrated scheme that will feature high-end villas, lifestyle amenities, and a championship golf course. In Jeddah, the company will undertake a $1.95 billion mixed-use development set to become a new city landmark. Combined, the projects boast a Gross Development Value (GDV) of nearly $4.8 billion.

To fuel this growth, Dar Global has increased its Litmus financing facility from $275 million to $440 million, adding $165 million in fresh liquidity. The expansion was underwritten by a consortium of prominent regional banks, signaling strong institutional confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

In a move to diversify revenue streams, Dar Global has also acquired a licensed financial services platform within DIFC. This new arm will enable the company to offer asset management, investment banking, and advisory services—expanding beyond real estate into the broader capital markets.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, described the expansion as "a bold step toward becoming not just a developer, but a diversified investment powerhouse." The announcements come amid record investor interest in Gulf real estate and align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Dubai's ambition to be a global financial and business hub.

Industry analysts say Dar Global's combined push into Saudi mega-developments, enhanced funding capacity, and DIFC-based financial services marks one of the most significant growth phases in the company's history.

Most Popular

See all
Business News

'My Startup Roots Have Begun Tugging on Me': A Big Tech CEO Just Quit to Be an Entrepreneur Again

GitHub's CEO says he stepped down on Monday to once again be a "startup founder."

By Erin Davis
Business News

'No One Has a Crystal Ball': Will Mortgage Rates Drop Below 6% Again? Here's When Experts Say It Could Happen.

Experts tell Entrepreneur that rates could drop in late 2026, though pandemic-period rates below 3% will most likely never happen again in our lifetimes.

By Erin Davis
Side Hustle

These Friends Started a Side Hustle in Their Kitchens. Sales Spiked to $130,000 in 3 Days — Then 7 Figures: 'Revenue Has Grown Consistently.'

Scott Hattis and Kenneth Luna found inspiration for their business in their own homes — confident the offering would resonate with millions.

By Amanda Breen
Business Solutions

How to Create Better Content With AI — Plus 11 Tools to Get You There

Here's how to use a smart mix of AI automation and creative minds to turn AI into a superpower.

By Anatolii Kasianov
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel