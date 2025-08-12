You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Luxury real estate developer Dar Global PLC has announced a sweeping expansion strategy worth approximately $12.5 billion, featuring landmark developments in Saudi Arabia, an expanded financing facility, and a strategic entry into financial services through the Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC).

The centerpiece of the plan is two mega-projects in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. In Riyadh, Dar Global has secured agreements for a $2.8 billion integrated scheme that will feature high-end villas, lifestyle amenities, and a championship golf course. In Jeddah, the company will undertake a $1.95 billion mixed-use development set to become a new city landmark. Combined, the projects boast a Gross Development Value (GDV) of nearly $4.8 billion.

To fuel this growth, Dar Global has increased its Litmus financing facility from $275 million to $440 million, adding $165 million in fresh liquidity. The expansion was underwritten by a consortium of prominent regional banks, signaling strong institutional confidence in the company's growth trajectory.

In a move to diversify revenue streams, Dar Global has also acquired a licensed financial services platform within DIFC. This new arm will enable the company to offer asset management, investment banking, and advisory services—expanding beyond real estate into the broader capital markets.

Ziad El Chaar, CEO of Dar Global, described the expansion as "a bold step toward becoming not just a developer, but a diversified investment powerhouse." The announcements come amid record investor interest in Gulf real estate and align with Saudi Arabia's Vision 2030 and Dubai's ambition to be a global financial and business hub.

Industry analysts say Dar Global's combined push into Saudi mega-developments, enhanced funding capacity, and DIFC-based financial services marks one of the most significant growth phases in the company's history.