DATE 2025 to Spotlight the Region's Most Powerful Tech Stories and Individuals from November 26-27 in Dubai Over 2,000 senior decision-makers, investors, and founders will attend to discuss AI, digital assets, cybersecurity, quantum tech, and future-ready enterprises.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy DATE

DATE —a Digitization, AI & Emerging Technology Summit-— is all set to take place from November 26-27 at Madinat Jumeirah. . An initiative by Trescon, DATE will bring together government leaders, global innovators, investors, and technology visionaries to explore how emerging technologies — powered by cloud, hybrid, and hyper-converged infrastructure — are shaping industries and translating innovation into tangible business outcomes.

Co-located with CARE – Climate Action, Renewable Energy & Sustainability Forum, DATE will create a powerful convergence of technology and sustainability — highlighting how digital innovation, AI, and emerging technologies can accelerate climate goals, smart economies, and future-ready industries.

"DATE embodies the spirit of what Trescon stands for — connecting technology with purpose," said Naveen Bharadwaj, CEO, Trescon. "By co-locating DATE with CARE, we're demonstrating how innovation and sustainability can move in the same direction to shape stronger, smarter economies for tomorrow."

DATE will feature a powerhouse line-up of global technology leaders and policymakers shaping the digital economy- among them, Dr Marwan Al Zarouni, CEO of AI at Dubai's Department of Economy and Tourism and CEO of the Dubai Blockchain Center, known for pioneering the UAE's blockchain and Web3 strategy. HE Paul Dawalibi, CEO of Innovation City, brings deep insight into building the world's first free zone dedicated to digital assets. Dr Ayesha Bin Lootah, Assistant Vice President at VARA, will spotlight how home-grown innovation is transforming the region's tech landscape.

Joining them will be senior corporate leaders including Vladimir Arshinov (Group Chief Technology Officer, EMSTEEL), Awad Ahmed Ali El-Sidiq (Head of Artificial Intelligence & Data Science, ADNOC Distribution), Craig Hughes (Chief Technology Officer, Nas Neuron Health Services), Dr Ankur Narang (AVP Innovation Transformation, Apparel Group), and Kevin Neogy (Group Head of Digital Transformation, AI & Robotics , The Kanoo Group), all leading digital transformation across industries.

"Platforms like DATE are catalysing this momentum by bringing together innovators, investors, and policymakers to accelerate the region's leadership in the global tech landscape," said Maher Al Kaabi, UAE Circular Economy Council Member & Advisor to Group Chairman & Independent Board Member - Al Serkal Group, , who will also be speaking at DATE.

Over 2,000 senior decision-makers, investors, and founders will attend to discuss AI, digital assets, cybersecurity, quantum tech, and future-ready enterprises. AI-powered matchmaking on WhatsApp ensures every meeting counts — connecting investors, start-ups, and decision-makers in real time.

Headline initiatives include:

  • FutureTech World Cup – A global competition spotlighting start-ups shaping the next wave of tech. Winners gain funding access, investor exposure, and fast-track entry into the market.
  • FutureTech Awards – Celebrating visionary companies and individuals driving digital progress across AI, blockchain, deep tech, and more.
  • DATE Dialogues – Closed-door roundtables where C-suite executives, regulators, and investors align on pilots, co-builds, and policy frameworks driving MENA's digital transformation agenda.

The event is engineered for results; live deals, MoU signings and strategic alliances are a core part of its agenda. With the aim of turning conversations into contracts, DATE is positioned as a key accelerator for MENA's digital ambitions.

For more information or to register interest as a speaker, sponsor, or exhibitor, click HERE.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Growth Strategies

Good Competition, Bad Competition

Holding the line between discipline and destruction.

By Lachlan Jackson
Starting a Business

Why You Don't Need to Be an Expert to Start Your Business

On this episode of "America's Favorite Mom and Pop Shops®," learn how understanding people — and listening to data — helped this entrepreneur with no professional cooking experience open Poppy's, a thriving café in Brooklyn.

By Jason Feifer
Growth Strategies

Creating Without Bounds: How RAKEZ is Fueling Manufacturing Diversity Across Consumer and Industrial Sectors

From carpets and cosmetics to components used in the nuclear energy sector, here's an in-depth look at how the many manufacturing hubs at RAKEZ are enabling the production of diverse products in the UAE.

By Aalia Mehreen Ahmed
Business News

How to Write a Business Plan

Learn the essential elements of writing a business plan, including advice and resources for how to write and conduct each section of your business plan.

Business Plans

The Best Ways to Do Market Research for Your Business Plan

Showing that you know the state of the market and understand what you need to do to succeed is critical in a business plan. Here's how to gather the facts you need.

By Teresa Ciulla