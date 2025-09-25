DATE MENA will debut in Dubai on November 26-27 2025, followed by the KSA edition in Riyadh on December 8-9 at JW Marriott.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Trescon's flagship DATE (Digital Acceleration & Transformation Expo) is set to bring together 2,000+ government officials, investors, industry leaders, and innovators across two major MENA cities this year. DATE MENA will debut in Dubai on November 26-27 2025, followed by the KSA edition in Riyadh on December 8-9 at JW Marriott. Both events will be co-located with Trescon's CARE (Climate Action & Renewable Energy) series.

"DATE is designed to be a platform for impact — where policies turn into partnerships, and ideas lead to implementation," said Naveen Bharadwaj, Group CEO of Trescon. "From Dubai to Riyadh, these editions will catalyse digital transformation across the MENA region."

Centred on the theme "Human Potential Meets Digital Possibilities," the events will explore emerging technologies such as AI, blockchain, quantum computing, BioTech, HealthTech, FinTech, metaverse, and extended reality, aligned with national priorities including health, education, smart cities, public services, and sustainability. DATE will also spotlight women in tech.

DATE Dialogues, recently held in Dubai and Saudi Arabia, highlighted the region's digital transformation and future-tech adoption strategies. Contributions from NVIDIA, Accenture, The Kanoo Group, and Magure set the stage for both events.

Prominent speakers across the editions include Dr. Marwan Al Zarouni, Dr. Ayesha Bin Lootah, H.E. Paul Dawalibi, Dr. Sid Ahmed Benraouane, Dr. Omar Alharbi, Dr. Tamara Sunbul, Engr. Mansour Alobaid, Hamdan Z Alshammari, Hany Elosman, and Dr. Fatmah Baothman, among others.

"Saudi Arabia's leadership in AI and tech adoption sets a clear example for the region," said Mohammed Saleem, Founder and Chairman, Trescon. "Dubai, meanwhile, is setting the pace for the next wave of tech-driven transformation. DATE provides the platform where human potential meets digital possibilities."

Industry partners showcasing solutions include Magure, EY, Demandify, KonfHub, Fia Ventures, and Trescon Foundation. Association partners supporting the events include STARFINDO, FinTech Armenia, Digital Niger, African Smart Cities Innovation Foundation, XR the Moroccan Association, Women in Big Data Dubai, Unified Fintech Forum, Association Blockchain Asia, Astrolab, ICIB, and others.

Each DATE edition will host the FutureTech World Cup, Innovation Programme, Launchpad, and Jobs initiative, connecting emerging talent with companies shaping MENA's digital-first economy.

The events arrive at a pivotal moment: Saudi Arabia's digital economy attracted $750 million in VC funding in 2024, capturing 54% of the region's total funding in H1 alone, while Dubai advances its D33 economic agenda and AI-led innovation strategy.

For more information or to register as a speaker, sponsor, or exhibitor, visit:

Dubai: https://datewithtech.com/dubai

Riyadh: https://datewithtech.com/saudiarabia/