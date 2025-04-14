You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

David Subotic, founder, Chairman, and CEO of US-based authentic yogurt bar and café brand Go Greek, has begun the next phase of growth for his company, with operations now active in the GCC.

Subotic aims to bring rigor to the food franchise sector with Go Greek Yogurt, taking a capital-efficient approach designed to multiply store count without compromising quality or control. The strategy focuses on the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar as the core of its expansion as Go Greek Yogurt. Each location serves as a blueprint for market replication across other territories.

Subotic and his team have already closed several development deals, secured long-term retail positions, and entered supply chain agreements to support projected volume. Execution timelines remain tightly controlled, with site openings in Dubai and Riyadh slated for Q2. The founder operates out of Monaco and New York but has allocated significant time and resources to establishing presence within the GCC.

While Go Greek Yogurt maintains a lean management model, its core appeal—authenticity, freshness, and low sugar content—fits regional preferences, which now favor better-for-you alternatives to high-calorie desserts.

Franchise groups from Asia, Africa, and Europe have opened negotiations, with the GCC markets serving as proof of concept.

Subotic views this region as the launch pad for profitability and international brand recognition. His team has also begun discussions with logistics providers and marketing agencies to respond to the heightened demand for GGY.

The focus now remains on the continuous upholding of operational discipline and maintaining unit economics as Go Greek Yogurt.