David Subotic Advances Strategy to Build World's Largest Frozen Yogurt Chain Operations now active in GCC.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Go Greek
David Subotic, founder, Chairman, and CEO, Go Greek

David Subotic, founder, Chairman, and CEO of US-based authentic yogurt bar and café brand Go Greek, has begun the next phase of growth for his company, with operations now active in the GCC.

Subotic aims to bring rigor to the food franchise sector with Go Greek Yogurt, taking a capital-efficient approach designed to multiply store count without compromising quality or control. The strategy focuses on the UAE, Saudi Arabia, and Qatar as the core of its expansion as Go Greek Yogurt. Each location serves as a blueprint for market replication across other territories.

Subotic and his team have already closed several development deals, secured long-term retail positions, and entered supply chain agreements to support projected volume. Execution timelines remain tightly controlled, with site openings in Dubai and Riyadh slated for Q2. The founder operates out of Monaco and New York but has allocated significant time and resources to establishing presence within the GCC.

While Go Greek Yogurt maintains a lean management model, its core appeal—authenticity, freshness, and low sugar content—fits regional preferences, which now favor better-for-you alternatives to high-calorie desserts.

Franchise groups from Asia, Africa, and Europe have opened negotiations, with the GCC markets serving as proof of concept.

Subotic views this region as the launch pad for profitability and international brand recognition. His team has also begun discussions with logistics providers and marketing agencies to respond to the heightened demand for GGY.

The focus now remains on the continuous upholding of operational discipline and maintaining unit economics as Go Greek Yogurt.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Side Hustle

'Instant Success': Her Beach-Inspired Side Hustle Did Over $100,000 in Sales in Month 1 — Now It's Surpassed $2 Million

Kelly Bozigian, 32, and her husband Colt have built a lucrative online business.

By Amanda Breen
Starting a Business

She Spent $1,000 to Start a Business in Her Apartment. Now Revenue Spikes Each Spring — On Track for Over $50 Million This Year.

Courtney Claghorn was a recent college grad when she noticed a gap she wanted to fill.

By Amanda Breen
Growing a Business

How I Replaced a $2,000-a-Month SEO Agency and Built My Own Growth System as a Solo Founder

15 proven tactics I used to grow my startup's visibility and backlinks — without writing a single cold email.

By Dima Maslennikov
Leadership

The 100: Avinash Babur, Founder and CEO, InsuranceMarket.ae

The 100: A Definite Guide to Success

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff