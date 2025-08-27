Decisive Zone Marks Sixth Anniversary with AED250,000 Giveaway

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Decisive Zone, a Dubai-based business setup company, has announced an AED250,000 cash prize campaign to mark its sixth year of operations in the United Arab Emirates.

The program provides three distinct entry points, where entrepreneurs who choose Decisive Zone as their business setup partner qualify automatically. Furthermore, individuals who refer contacts that successfully secure a license, alongside channel partners who register and deliver new clients, can join as well. This is a limited-time campaign running from 25 August 2025 to 17 September 2025, with registrations open through www.decisivegiveaway.com.

Charlie Patel, founder and Chairman of Decisive Zone, described the initiative as a way of giving back, "Simplifying the formation of an enterprise has always been central to our approach. By launching this exciting scheme, we want to acknowledge those who have contributed to our growth. AED250,000 can provide venture leaders and trailblazing proprietors with what they need to get their businesses going in Dubai."

Dyuti Parruck, Chief Executive Officer, emphasized the wider impact, "Entrepreneurship is strongest when practical opportunities are made available. Through this, we are able to encourage more people to move forward with their business ambitions, while also rewarding the network that supports them."

Manan Shaikh, Managing Partner, added: "Dubai has become one of the most sought-after destinations for international business. This is not only to promote reward engagement, but also showcases the overflowing potential Dubai holds in the economy today."