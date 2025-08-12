Company says Dubai is strategic bridge between East and West.

Global artificial intelligence solutions provider Demand AI Group Inc. has announced the opening of its new regional headquarters in Dubai, further cementing the city's status as a magnet for tech innovators.

The new hub will serve as the company's operational base for the Middle East, North Africa, and South Asia (MENASA) region. According to Demand AI Group, the facility will focus on enterprise AI adoption, offering advanced analytics, predictive modeling, and process automation solutions to sectors ranging from finance to logistics.

CEO Aaron Blake described Dubai as a "strategic bridge" between East and West. "Dubai's progressive policies, robust infrastructure, and commitment to innovation make it the ideal choice for our regional expansion," Blake said at the launch event.

The move comes amid surging interest in AI investment across the UAE, bolstered by government initiatives such as the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence and the country's National AI Strategy 2031.

Dubai International Financial Centre (DIFC) officials welcomed the opening, noting that AI is expected to contribute $96 billion to the UAE economy by 2030. Demand AI Group's presence is anticipated to accelerate corporate adoption of AI-driven solutions in the region, creating jobs for data scientists, AI engineers, and project managers.

The company plans to host regular workshops and partner with local universities to cultivate AI talent. It will also explore opportunities in public sector digitization—aligning with Dubai's broader smart city agenda.

Analysts see the expansion as a signal of confidence in the emirate's innovation-friendly business environment, which continues to attract multinational tech firms.