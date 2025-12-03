The 2025 edition is expected to welcome more than 6,000 participants from over 150 countries.

The 23rd edition of Doha Forum set to run from December 6-7, 2025 under the theme "Justice in Action: Beyond Promises to Progress," has announced new set of confirmed speakers, partners and program sessions

Held under the patronage of H.H. Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar, the Forum will once again bring together heads of state, senior officials, and international experts for solutions-driven discussions on the world's most urgent challenges.

This year's edition convenes at a critical juncture marked by heightened geopolitical tensions, escalating humanitarian needs, and rapid technological disruption—highlighting the need for responsible and collaborative approaches to shared global issues.

H.E. Mubarak Ajlan Al-Kuwari, Executive Director of Doha Forum, said: "As the world confronts intersecting crises, the demand for fair, accountable, and collective governance has never been clearer. Doha Forum continues to serve as a platform that brings diverse voices together to explore how diplomacy, development, and humanitarian action can converge to deliver meaningful, inclusive progress."

Doha Forum 2025 will host a distinguished lineup of speakers, including heads of state, ministers, and global policy leaders such as:

H.E. John Dramani Mahama, President of Ghana; H.E. Ahmed Al-Sharaa, President of the Syrian Arab Republic; H.E. Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani, Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar; H.E. Nawaf Salam, Prime Minister of Lebanon; H.E. Nechirvan Idris Barzani, President of the Kurdistan Region of Iraq; H.E. Hakan Fidan, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Türkiye; H.E. José Manuel Albares, Minister of Foreign Affairs, European Union and Cooperation of Spain; H.E. Yusuf Maitama Tuggar, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Nigeria; H.E. Sara Beysolow Nyanti, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Liberia; H.E. Giorgos Gerapetritis, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Greece; Mr. Børge Brende, President and CEO of the World Economic Forum; H.E. Hillary Clinton, Former U.S. Secretary of State; and Bill Gates, Chair of the Gates Foundation and Founder of Microsoft.

Developed with leading think tanks and international institutions, the 2025 program includes the following confirmed sessions:

The Gaza Reckoning: Reassessing Global Responsibilities and Pathways to Peace – with the International Crisis Group, examining regional and global actors' roles in conflict resolution and long-term stabilization.

Gulf–EU Relations in the Age of Strategic Isolation – with the Center for International Policy Research, Konrad Adenauer Stiftung, and Gulf Research Center, assessing shifting geopolitical dynamics and opportunities for renewed engagement.

Navigating Disruptions to Global Health Financing: Strategic Partnerships to Reclaim Country Ownership – with the Gates Foundation, exploring how new collaborations can strengthen primary healthcare amid significant aid reductions.

AI as a Double-Edged Sword: Strategies for Responsible Use in the Military Domain – with the Jeju Peace Institute, addressing governance gaps and emerging security risks posed by military AI.

U.S.–China Relations: Navigating the Risks and Opportunities of a Changing Global Order – with the Center for China and Globalization (CCG), exploring how rising competition is reshaping diplomacy, trade, and global power balances.

These additions complement the wider program of strategic sessions and partnerships, reinforcing Doha Forum's role as a leading platform for shaping actionable global dialogue.

The 2025 edition is expected to welcome more than 6,000 participants from over 150 countries. As a key venue for international exchange, Doha Forum continues to serve as a space where diplomacy translates into action—advancing collaboration, accountability, and shared global progress.

The full program and speaker list are available at https://dohaforum.org.

Global audiences can register to watch live sessions at live.dohaforum.org.