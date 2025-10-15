du Partners with Dubai SME to Launch Comprehensive SME Empowerment Initiative at GITEX Global 2025 Strategic collaboration delivers mentorship, grants, and digital solutions to accelerate growth for Emirati small businesses in line with du's commitment to supporting the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem through practical, actionable business enablement.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy du

du, the telecom and digital services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Dubai SME, a government-backed SME enabler, to empower Emirati SMEs through an integrated ecosystem of mentorship programs, grants, joint initiatives, and cutting-edge digital solutions. The announcement was made at GITEX Global 2025, where du is showcasing under the theme "AI's not just the future. With us, it shapes your next step".

From du's comprehensive AI platform, several applications that address SME needs are showcased at GITEX Global 2025. Agentic AI chatbots enable small businesses to provide 24/7 customer service and automate routine inquiries without requiring dedicated staff, while AI-powered automated operations help SMEs manage inventory, maintenance, and service delivery with minimal human intervention - particularly valuable for businesses with limited operational resources. The API integration platform allows SMEs to easily incorporate AI capabilities into their existing systems without major infrastructure investments, while AI video analytics applications can help SME retailers monitor customer behaviour, optimize store layouts, and enhance security without expensive traditional surveillance systems.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: "This partnership with Dubai SME represents our commitment to being more than just a telecommunications provider – we're dedicated to being a telecom champion for entrepreneurs. Leveraging our digital infrastructure expertise with Dubai SME's deep understanding of the local business landscape, we're creating practical pathways for SMEs to thrive in today's competitive market. This collaboration demonstrates how corporate and government entities can work together to deliver measurable impact for our business community."

The partnership combines du's corporate expertise in digital transformation and telecommunications with Dubai SME's government-backed support network to create a unique, hands-on approach to SME development. It delivers joint mentorship programs that provide Emirati entrepreneurs with direct access to industry experts and strategic business guidance, while a co-created Welcome Package for new SMEs, powered by du Business and facilitated by Dubai SME, ensures immediate support for emerging businesses.

The initiative includes structured workshops and training sessions specifically focused on operational efficiency and growth strategies, complemented by grant opportunities and funding support for eligible SMEs. Additionally, innovative lead-sharing mechanisms connect SMEs with business opportunities and conversion support, while participants gain access to du's comprehensive digital and telecommunications services that have been optimized specifically for small business needs, creating an integrated ecosystem designed to accelerate entrepreneurial success.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: "Our partnership with du creates support for Emirati SMEs by combining government resources with world-class digital infrastructure. This collaboration ensures that our member businesses have access to funding and mentorship as well as the technological tools and telecommunications services they need to scale effectively. Together, we're building a stronger, more resilient SME ecosystem that contributes meaningfully to the UAE's economic diversification goals."

The initiative aims to offer culturally relevant business support, addressing the unique challenges faced by local entrepreneurs through a comprehensive approach. Participants gain access to du's extensive business services portfolio that has been specifically designed for SME operational needs, while receiving continuous support through both partners' well-established networks. Additionally, du's sovereign cloud and local data hosting capabilities address SME concerns about data security and compliance while providing access to enterprise-grade AI tools at scale, enabling small businesses to compete with larger enterprises through AI-enhanced customer experiences, operational efficiency, and automated business processes.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Technology

QuantLase Leads the Future of Photonic Intelligence Processing Infrastructure under the Forward-Thinking Leadership of Dr. Pramod Kumar

The forward-thinking leader explains how the UAE's first industrial-grade photonic AI chip signals a regional first and a global leap forward.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Marketing

What Marketers Can Learn From The OSN+ Campaign To Promote "House Of The Dragon"

As the new series lacked fan attachment to the characters, the OSN+ team had to create a strong emotional connection with familiar aspects of the series franchise.

By Jumana Abdel-Razzaq
Starting a Business

Expand North Star 2025 Opens in Dubai Harbour

Celebrating a decade of innovation, the world's largest startup and investor event returns bigger than ever—hosting over 2,000 startups and 1,200 investors from 180 countries between October 12-15, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Side Hustle

Friends' Side Hustle Saw 'Explosive Growth' and Hit 8 Figures Fast: 'Have to Pinch Ourselves'

Jen Menchaca, 56, and Lisa Hickey, 44, turned a "simple" idea into a successful business.

By Amanda Breen