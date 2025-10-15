Strategic collaboration delivers mentorship, grants, and digital solutions to accelerate growth for Emirati small businesses in line with du's commitment to supporting the UAE's entrepreneurial ecosystem through practical, actionable business enablement.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

du, the telecom and digital services provider, today announced a strategic partnership with Dubai SME, a government-backed SME enabler, to empower Emirati SMEs through an integrated ecosystem of mentorship programs, grants, joint initiatives, and cutting-edge digital solutions. The announcement was made at GITEX Global 2025, where du is showcasing under the theme "AI's not just the future. With us, it shapes your next step".

From du's comprehensive AI platform, several applications that address SME needs are showcased at GITEX Global 2025. Agentic AI chatbots enable small businesses to provide 24/7 customer service and automate routine inquiries without requiring dedicated staff, while AI-powered automated operations help SMEs manage inventory, maintenance, and service delivery with minimal human intervention - particularly valuable for businesses with limited operational resources. The API integration platform allows SMEs to easily incorporate AI capabilities into their existing systems without major infrastructure investments, while AI video analytics applications can help SME retailers monitor customer behaviour, optimize store layouts, and enhance security without expensive traditional surveillance systems.

Karim Benkirane, Chief Commercial Officer at du, said: "This partnership with Dubai SME represents our commitment to being more than just a telecommunications provider – we're dedicated to being a telecom champion for entrepreneurs. Leveraging our digital infrastructure expertise with Dubai SME's deep understanding of the local business landscape, we're creating practical pathways for SMEs to thrive in today's competitive market. This collaboration demonstrates how corporate and government entities can work together to deliver measurable impact for our business community."

The partnership combines du's corporate expertise in digital transformation and telecommunications with Dubai SME's government-backed support network to create a unique, hands-on approach to SME development. It delivers joint mentorship programs that provide Emirati entrepreneurs with direct access to industry experts and strategic business guidance, while a co-created Welcome Package for new SMEs, powered by du Business and facilitated by Dubai SME, ensures immediate support for emerging businesses.

The initiative includes structured workshops and training sessions specifically focused on operational efficiency and growth strategies, complemented by grant opportunities and funding support for eligible SMEs. Additionally, innovative lead-sharing mechanisms connect SMEs with business opportunities and conversion support, while participants gain access to du's comprehensive digital and telecommunications services that have been optimized specifically for small business needs, creating an integrated ecosystem designed to accelerate entrepreneurial success.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of the Mohammed bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), said: "Our partnership with du creates support for Emirati SMEs by combining government resources with world-class digital infrastructure. This collaboration ensures that our member businesses have access to funding and mentorship as well as the technological tools and telecommunications services they need to scale effectively. Together, we're building a stronger, more resilient SME ecosystem that contributes meaningfully to the UAE's economic diversification goals."

The initiative aims to offer culturally relevant business support, addressing the unique challenges faced by local entrepreneurs through a comprehensive approach. Participants gain access to du's extensive business services portfolio that has been specifically designed for SME operational needs, while receiving continuous support through both partners' well-established networks. Additionally, du's sovereign cloud and local data hosting capabilities address SME concerns about data security and compliance while providing access to enterprise-grade AI tools at scale, enabling small businesses to compete with larger enterprises through AI-enhanced customer experiences, operational efficiency, and automated business processes.