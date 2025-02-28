Dubai Announces Remote Learning during Ramadan for Private Schools on Fridays Remote learning to take place during Ramadan.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

In line with the directives of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and as part of his commitment to strengthening family bonds during the Holy Month of Ramadan, private school students in the emirate will have the option of remote learning on Fridays throughout Ramadan.

Students with mandatory in-person examinations on Fridays are exempt from this arrangement.

Additionally, schools are encouraged to accommodate families for whom remote learning may not be suitable by allowing students to attend classes in person if needed.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Technology

The How-To: Building A Really Successful Fintech Solution

MENA's fintech landscape is crowded. The differentiator won't be technology - it will be credibility.

By Dima Zalatimo
Side Hustle

I've Made Hundreds of Thousands of Dollars With a Fun Side Hustle — And You Might Have Seen Me Doing It on TV

Phil Schraeder, CEO at GumGum Advertising, turned a childhood passion into a lucrative side gig.

By Amanda Breen
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
News and Trends

Ramadan Expected to Start Saturday; UAE Announces Reduced Working Hours

Public sector given new working hours

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Leadership

Entrepreneurs, Stop Putting Your Life on Hold. Here's Why Embracing Joy Fuels Success

Emphasizing the urgency of not postponing life's joys for entrepreneurial success, advocating for immediate action to balance work and life to avoid future regrets.

By Chad Willardson
Technology

Future 100 Unveils the Prestigious Future 100 - List 2024 of the UAE's Most Promising, Scalable, and Impactful Companies

The announcement was made during the fourth edition of Investopia in Abu Dhabi on February 26-27, 2025.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff