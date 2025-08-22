You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai has been establishing itself as a global hub for premium real estate, with a growing number of high-net-worth individuals relocating to the Emirate. The city is continuously attracting wealthy investors from around the world with its zero-tax environment, cutting-edge infrastructure, safety, and a prestigious lifestyle.

According to a report by Henley & Partners on Private Wealth Migration, 9,800 high-net-worth individuals are anticipated to relocate to the UAE in 2025. Dubai ranks among the top 20 cities in the world for wealth and houses 81,200 millionaires. This presents a 12% year-over-year increase. Most wealthy investors come from the UK, Europe, India, China, and Russia.

According to a report published by Knight Frank in collaboration with YouGov, 387 high-net-worth individuals from the UK, India, China, Saudi Arabia, Hong Kong, and Singapore desired to own a property in Dubai. Approximately 33% of the participants are looking to invest in the UAE this year. From them, the Saudi high-net-worth individuals have shown a strong intention to purchase a property in the UAE. After Saudi nationals, Indian HNWIs have the greatest appetite for investment in Dubai's thriving real estate.

The survey's result shows that the UAE's residential market appeals to most of the HNWIs worldwide. 68% of the survey's participants have shown keen interest in purchasing a property in Dubai. The wealthiest investors (those with a net worth greater than US$50 million) are choosing Dubai for investment in the UAE.

Driven by various factors, such as central location, elegant lifestyle, zero taxes, and investor-friendly policies, Dubai's real estate sector is reaching new heights. The city offers convenient access to the major global markets, positioned at the convergence of Asia, Europe, and Africa. The city's reputation as one of the safest cities in the world and offerings like a prestigious lifestyle and long-term residency options (5 or 10 years), attract high-net-worth individuals from around the world.

In H1 2025, a total of 91,897 residential sales were recorded, showcasing a 21% increase from H1 2024. In 2025, several multi-million dollar transactions have been completed by the HNWIs, the notable transactions include:

The Marble Palace, Emirates Hills – AED 425 million

Beachfront villa, Palm Jumeirah – AED 300 million

Bulgari Lighthouse Penthouse, Jumeirah Bay – AED 282 million

These transactions have become common in areas like Palm Jumeirah, Jumeirah Bay Island, Bluewaters Island, and Dubai Marina. The property prices in these areas are expected to grow further with increasing demand from high-net-worth individuals, developments in infrastructure, and the launch of bespoke villas from globally renowned architects.

With the introduction of groundbreaking developments, like Palm Jebel Ali, the city is going to heighten its status as a global capital of luxury. By launching the tokenization system, the city aims to provide access to luxury properties to a wide range of investors. This trend will continue in 2026, with increasing demand for premium properties. Developers are also integrating smart home and security features and offering world-class amenities to cater to the needs of this elite sector.