The bank's support for initiatives like Dubai Schools contributes to establishing an education system in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

vision for inclusive growth and human capital development."

It is worth noting that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the 'Dubai Schools' project in March 2021. The first two schools under the project were inaugurated in the Mirdif and Al Barsha areas in September of the same year, followed by the opening of the third school in the Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood in 2022. Currently, more than 2,500 students representing 38 nationalities are enrolled across the schools within the purview of the project.

As part of the project's development plans, a new school was opened in Al Khawaneej and the Al Barsha branch was expanded in 2024, increasing the maximum capacity to over 8,500 seats across the three branches of the project. These expansions aim to raise the total capacity to 15,000 students by the 2032-2033 academic year.

KFE affirms that contributions from the private sector play a pivotal role in accelerating the project's development and ensuring its long-term sustainability, thus opening wider horizons for eligible students to access quality education within a supportive and inclusive environment.