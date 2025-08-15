Dubai Islamic Bank Reaffirms Commitment to Education with AED11 Million for Dubai Schools The bank's support for initiatives like Dubai Schools contributes to establishing an education system in line with the Dubai Social Agenda 33.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

vision for inclusive growth and human capital development."

It is worth noting that H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, announced the 'Dubai Schools' project in March 2021. The first two schools under the project were inaugurated in the Mirdif and Al Barsha areas in September of the same year, followed by the opening of the third school in the Nad Al Sheba neighbourhood in 2022. Currently, more than 2,500 students representing 38 nationalities are enrolled across the schools within the purview of the project.
As part of the project's development plans, a new school was opened in Al Khawaneej and the Al Barsha branch was expanded in 2024, increasing the maximum capacity to over 8,500 seats across the three branches of the project. These expansions aim to raise the total capacity to 15,000 students by the 2032-2033 academic year.
KFE affirms that contributions from the private sector play a pivotal role in accelerating the project's development and ensuring its long-term sustainability, thus opening wider horizons for eligible students to access quality education within a supportive and inclusive environment.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Franchise 500 Annual Ranking

Looking For a Good Franchise Accountant? Here Are 15 Of The Top Firms.

2022 Franchise Supplier Rankings: Top Accounting Firms

By Jeff Cheatham
Growing a Business

10 Growth Strategies Every Business Owner Should Know

Effective growth strategies are vital for businesses aiming to achieve sustainable growth and long-term success.

By Kaloyan Gospodinov
By Erin Davis
Technology

"We Got Funded!" Data Guardians Network Raises US$5 Million to Build the Future of Ethical AI

The investment fuels D-GN's emergence from stealth and accelerates its global rollout, scaling contributor operations, multimodal data pipelines and enterprise integrations worldwide.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Starting a Business

Here's What You Need To Know About Making The Shift From Being An Employee To Becoming An Entrepreneur

There is no secret sauce to making your business work, but shifting your mindset to a more dynamic, constantly evolving, and growth one can make all the difference.

By Neeti Tandon Kashyap