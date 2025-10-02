Initiative by Dubai Integrated Economic Zones aims to transform employees into innovators as part of D33 agenda.

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Dubai has unveiled a new initiative to turn employees into entrepreneurs, in a move that underlines the emirate's growing push to become a global startup capital.

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) announced the launch of its Employee-to-Entrepreneur Programme, designed to empower staff working within its economic zones to transform ideas into fully-fledged businesses. The programme reflects the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the city's economy and create 30 unicorns by 2030.

Under the scheme, employees will gain access to DIEZ's extensive infrastructure, licensing support, incubators, and accelerator platforms. Participants will also benefit from the backing of Oraseya Capital, DIEZ's investment arm, which will provide funding and advisory services to help promising ventures scale.

The programme is structured in three phases: idea development, business planning, and launch. Submissions are evaluated on their scalability, economic potential, and wider social and economic impact. Early applications have already highlighted proposals across sectors including technology, healthcare, design, and mobility.

Officials say the initiative is intended not only to unlock untapped entrepreneurial talent within existing organisations but also to drive innovation from within Dubai's workforce. By providing a structured path from concept to market, the programme aims to reduce the risks that often deter employees from taking the leap into entrepreneurship.

The project also complements the UAE's national campaign to position the country as the "Startup Capital of the World," launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum earlier this year.

By nurturing founders from within, Dubai hopes to strengthen its reputation as a hub for innovation and to accelerate its journey toward building a diversified, knowledge-driven economy.