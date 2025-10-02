Dubai Launches Employee-to-Entrepreneur Programme to Nurture Startup Founders Initiative by Dubai Integrated Economic Zones aims to transform employees into innovators as part of D33 agenda.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Dubai has unveiled a new initiative to turn employees into entrepreneurs, in a move that underlines the emirate's growing push to become a global startup capital.

The Dubai Integrated Economic Zones Authority (DIEZ) announced the launch of its Employee-to-Entrepreneur Programme, designed to empower staff working within its economic zones to transform ideas into fully-fledged businesses. The programme reflects the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda D33, which aims to double the size of the city's economy and create 30 unicorns by 2030.

Under the scheme, employees will gain access to DIEZ's extensive infrastructure, licensing support, incubators, and accelerator platforms. Participants will also benefit from the backing of Oraseya Capital, DIEZ's investment arm, which will provide funding and advisory services to help promising ventures scale.

The programme is structured in three phases: idea development, business planning, and launch. Submissions are evaluated on their scalability, economic potential, and wider social and economic impact. Early applications have already highlighted proposals across sectors including technology, healthcare, design, and mobility.

Officials say the initiative is intended not only to unlock untapped entrepreneurial talent within existing organisations but also to drive innovation from within Dubai's workforce. By providing a structured path from concept to market, the programme aims to reduce the risks that often deter employees from taking the leap into entrepreneurship.

The project also complements the UAE's national campaign to position the country as the "Startup Capital of the World," launched by His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum earlier this year.

By nurturing founders from within, Dubai hopes to strengthen its reputation as a hub for innovation and to accelerate its journey toward building a diversified, knowledge-driven economy.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Lifestyle

Stay In School: Five Reasons Why Wannabe Entrepreneurs Should Pursue Higher Education

While there are certainly success stories involving college dropouts, the truth is that a large number of people will benefit personally and professionally from completing their degrees.

By Abdullahi Muhammed
Leadership

The Leadership Style That's Winning in the AI Era

How curiosity, humility and intentional action help best-in-class leaders make a lasting impact.

By Sam Reese
Leadership

5 Lessons for Leaders in the Age of Constant Change

Five timeless lessons from a career spent leading teams through constant reinvention, from law enforcement to big tech to blockchain.

By Christian Thompson
Business News

Citi Is Requiring AI Prompt Training for Hundreds of Thousands of Employees

The bank sent an internal memo to around 175,000 employees this week.

By Erin Davis
Business News

LinkedIn's CEO Says He Uses AI to Write 'Almost Every Email,' Including to His Boss, the Head of Microsoft

Receiving an email from LinkedIn CEO Ryan Roslansky? He likely used AI to write it.

By Sherin Shibu