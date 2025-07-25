You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

In a bold step toward promoting health and community well-being, Dubai has launched the "Mallathon", a citywide fitness initiative that transforms seven of the city's most iconic shopping malls into air-conditioned running and walking tracks for the entire month of August.

Announced yesterday by H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, the Mallathon will take place daily from 7:00 AM to 10:00 AM between August 1 and 31, 2025. Participants will have access to multiple route options inside the malls, including 2.5 km, 5 km, and 10 km tracks, encouraging everyone from casual walkers to seasoned runners to take part—regardless of age or fitness level.

The seven participating malls—Dubai Mall, Mall of the Emirates, Dubai Hills Mall, City Centre Deira, City Centre Mirdif, Dubai Marina Mall, and Springs Souk—will host these events with clearly marked courses, guided warm-ups, hydration zones, and fitness tracking support. Registration is free and open to the public through dubaimallathon.ae.

The initiative is part of Dubai's broader Social Agenda 33 and Quality of Life Strategy, aligning with the city's vision to embed fitness into everyday life, even during the extreme heat of summer. By using malls as indoor wellness spaces, the Mallathon provides a practical and inclusive solution for residents and visitors alike.

Officials expect thousands to participate, including families, seniors, school groups, and mall staff. With the Year of Community in full swing, the Mallathon stands as a vibrant example of how Dubai continues to innovate around public health and lifestyle enhancement.