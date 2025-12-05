You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

The Mohammed Bin Rashid Establishment for Small and Medium Enterprises Development (Dubai SME), part of the Dubai Department of Economy and Tourism (DET), has announced a collaboration with Google to launch an initiative aimed at strengthening the digital competitiveness of Emirati-owned small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

The announcement was made in the presence of His Excellency Issam Kazim, CEO of the Dubai Corporation for Tourism and Commerce Marketing, part of DET; Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME; Anthony Nakache, Managing Director, Google MENA; and Martin Roeske, Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google MENA.

The pilot program will support 10 high-potential Emirati businesses with access to digital marketing tools, advertising credits, and expert mentorship. This initial proof-of-concept phase addresses key challenges faced by smaller businesses, including limited budgets, developing digital marketing expertise, and restricted access to major advertising platforms, enabling participants to compete internationally with lower upfront costs. The selected businesses were chosen based on defined criteria to test and refine the program's model. Following the pilot's completion, the program is expected to expand to benefit a wider group of SMEs in line with the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33.

The collaboration introduces a co-funding model in which investment for each participating business is equally shared between Dubai SME, Google, and the SME. Businesses will receive strategic guidance, creative support, and access to Google's advertising platforms to support their digital performance. The program also draws on DET's marketing expertise and its network across the public and private sectors to provide practical mentorship on digital strategy, content, and campaign optimization.

Ahmad Al Room Almheiri, Acting CEO of Dubai SME, said: "Under Dubai's development strategy, SMEs play a central role in the economy. This collaboration with Google demonstrates how cooperation between the public and private sectors can support Emirati entrepreneurs. By building practical digital capabilities, we aim to help Emirati businesses scale, compete internationally, and contribute to the goals of the Dubai Economic Agenda, D33."

Martin Roeske, Director of Government Affairs and Public Policy, Google MENA, said: "Technology allows businesses of all sizes to reach global customers. Through this collaboration with Dubai SME, we are providing Emirati entrepreneurs with access to Google's tools, advertising credits, and mentorship to help them maximize impact and reach international markets."

The pilot phase is scheduled to begin later this year, with performance insights helping shape future digital enablement programs to support Dubai's entrepreneurial ecosystem.