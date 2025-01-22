Dubai Taxis Witness Massive Growth Under RTA's Digital Booking Strategy Electronically booked taxi trips in Dubai increased by 16% in 2024 compared to the prior year.

The taxi sector in Dubai has witnessed considerable growth over the past year thanks to the strategy of shifting towards electronic booking implemented by the Roads and Transport Authority (RTA), which contributed to enhancing sustainability and traffic flow by encouraging riders to use this technology.

Adel Shakri, Director of Planning and Business Development at the Public Transport Agency, RTA, said that the taxi sector in the market share of electronically booked taxi trips in Dubai surged by 16% in 2024 compared to the previous year. Concurrently, the market share of Hala Ride, a ride-hailing service, during peak hours rose from 42% to 50%. These combined factors contributed to a reduction of approximately 7,600 traditional taxis operating daily.

Shakri also highlighted the positive impact on both passengers and drivers, noting that over 74% of electronically booked trips experienced arrival times of less than 3.5 minutes, demonstrating high customer satisfaction. Concurrently, drivers benefited from a 50-minute daily reduction in driving time and a 4% decrease in overall travel distance in 2024.

