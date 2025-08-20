Dubai to Roll Out 200 Ultra-Fast EV Charging Stations Parkin and e& partner to deliver 30-minute charging network across the emirate.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Shutterstock

Dubai is set to dramatically expand its electric vehicle infrastructure with the installation of 200 new ultra-fast charging stations, a move aimed at meeting surging demand and supporting the city's sustainability goals.

The project comes through a 10-year partnership between Parkin, Dubai's leading paid parking operator, and charge&go, a subsidiary of e&. The network of Direct Current (DC) chargers will allow drivers to charge their vehicles in under 30 minutes, a significant improvement over conventional alternating current (AC) systems that take several hours.

The rollout will begin in October 2025, when 20 of the chargers are installed at high-demand locations across the emirate. Within the following 12 months, the project will expand to reach 200 chargers at residential communities, retail hubs, leisure destinations, and other strategic sites.

The "park and charge" model will ensure vehicles occupy charging bays only while actively charging, addressing a common challenge of misuse at EV stations. The integration with Parkin's mobile app will allow users to reserve chargers, track charging in real time, and make secure payments.

Officials highlighted that the initiative comes as Dubai now counts more than 40,000 electric vehicles on its roads. The new network will provide critical support for continued adoption while reducing range anxiety and improving convenience for drivers.

The initiative also aligns with Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan, which prioritizes smart, sustainable, and future-ready urban development. By investing in ultra-fast charging technology, Dubai is positioning itself as a leader in green mobility and reinforcing its broader climate and innovation agenda.

With its ambitious scope, the project will not only transform the charging landscape but also strengthen Dubai's role as a global model for sustainable transport and urban planning.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

Most Popular

See all
News and Trends

UAE Ministry of Finance Receives Best Industry Enabler Award for Empowering Local Suppliers and Transforming Procurement

The award recognises the Ministry's efforts to embed ICV standards into procurement policies and legislation.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff
Business Ideas

70 Small Business Ideas to Start in 2025

We put together a list of the best, most profitable small business ideas for entrepreneurs to pursue in 2025.

By Eve Gumpel
Devices

The 10 Fastest-Growing New or Redesigned Apps in 2018

The era of 'Angry Birds' is over.

By Madison Semarjian
Business News

Major Companies Including Google and McKinsey Are Bringing Back In-Person Job Interviews to Combat AI Cheating

Recruiters say potential hires are reading out answers from AI instead of thinking of their own during interviews.

By Sherin Shibu
Business News

These Are the Most (And Least) Happy States in the U.S. 2023, According to a New Report

Utah was found to be the happiest state in the country, while West Virginia was the least.

By Madeline Garfinkle
Side Hustle

This Couple's 'Scrappy' Side Hustle Sold Out in 1 Weekend — It Hit $1 Million in 3 Years and Now Makes Millions Annually: 'Lean But Powerful'

Michelle Jimenez-Meggiato and Andrea Meggiato turned a beloved family recipe into a business.

By Amanda Breen