Dubai is set to dramatically expand its electric vehicle infrastructure with the installation of 200 new ultra-fast charging stations, a move aimed at meeting surging demand and supporting the city's sustainability goals.

The project comes through a 10-year partnership between Parkin, Dubai's leading paid parking operator, and charge&go, a subsidiary of e&. The network of Direct Current (DC) chargers will allow drivers to charge their vehicles in under 30 minutes, a significant improvement over conventional alternating current (AC) systems that take several hours.

The rollout will begin in October 2025, when 20 of the chargers are installed at high-demand locations across the emirate. Within the following 12 months, the project will expand to reach 200 chargers at residential communities, retail hubs, leisure destinations, and other strategic sites.

The "park and charge" model will ensure vehicles occupy charging bays only while actively charging, addressing a common challenge of misuse at EV stations. The integration with Parkin's mobile app will allow users to reserve chargers, track charging in real time, and make secure payments.

Officials highlighted that the initiative comes as Dubai now counts more than 40,000 electric vehicles on its roads. The new network will provide critical support for continued adoption while reducing range anxiety and improving convenience for drivers.

The initiative also aligns with Dubai's 2040 Urban Master Plan, which prioritizes smart, sustainable, and future-ready urban development. By investing in ultra-fast charging technology, Dubai is positioning itself as a leader in green mobility and reinforcing its broader climate and innovation agenda.

With its ambitious scope, the project will not only transform the charging landscape but also strengthen Dubai's role as a global model for sustainable transport and urban planning.