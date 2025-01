The announcement was made during the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos.

e&, the UAE-based global technology group, has collaborated with multinational technology company IBM to deploy a pioneering, end-to-end, multi-model artificial intelligence (AI) and Generative AI governance solution.

Announced during the World Economic Forum 2025 in Davos, this collaboration intends to enhance e&'s AI governance framework to promote compliance, oversight, and ethical practices across its growing AI ecosystem, reinforcing e&'s commitment to establishing robust governance, risk management, and regulatory oversight across its AI usage.

The solution will leverage IBM's watsonx.governance enterprise AI and data governance platform, combined with IBM Consulting's expertise in AI implementation, build on e&'s commitment to scale AI responsibly and track ROI while addressing compliance requirements, transparency, and ethical oversight of AI models.

This collaboration will bring IBM's globally recognized toolkit for AI governance to bear on key challenges like maintaining consistent oversight of e&'s AI systems, navigating risks such as non-compliance, ethical concerns, and the monitoring of AI performance at scale.

As it continues to expand its ambitious AI strategy and capabilities, e& is proactively enhancing its AI ecosystem by establishing a robust framework for accountability, mitigating potential biases, and safeguarding data. Leveraging IBM's technology and consulting expertise, e& is taking a significant step forward in building scalable and transparent AI operations.

The new AI governance solution introduces advanced features like automated risk management, compliance monitoring, and real-time performance analysis. This will enable e& to mitigate risks, detect biases, and address regulatory standards throughout the entire AI model lifecycle – from development to decommissioning.

Dena Almansoori, Group Chief AI and Data Officer at e&, said, "As AI continues to transform industries, responsible governance is paramount. At e&, we are committed to leading by example and setting the global benchmark when it comes to establishing robust AI governance practices. By adopting IBM watsonx.governance, we're taking a decisive step forward in our AI journey. This collaboration ensures transparency, explainability and efficiency across our AI operations, raising the bar for AI governance in the industry."

The governance solution is set to empower e& to monitor current AI use cases in real-time, proactively manage any potential AI risks in production, and deliver measurable value to stakeholders.

By establishing a centralized inventory of AI models, the solution supports full traceability and oversight. IBM watsonx.governance facilitates dynamic monitoring, offering real-time insights into model performance, risk scoring, and compliance metrics. This helps enable e& to detect issues like bias and drift early, allowing for corrective action and ethical AI practices.

IBM Consulting will be working closely with e& to design and implement a comprehensive AI governance framework tailored to e&'s unique requirements. This includes defining workflows and key performance indicators and onboarding existing AI models onto the platform to deliver real-time insights into AI's value, impact, and potential risks.

The deployment will also utilize IBM Consulting Advantage, an AI-powered delivery platform, to accelerate the development of the AI governance framework through persona and journey mapping, market research, architecture patterns for AI integration, and knowledge transfer materials.

"IBM watsonx empowers organizations like e& to navigate the complexities of AI governance. By integrating automation, real-time monitoring, and centralised oversight, we are addressing key governance challenges and reducing risks associated with AI," said Shukri Eid, General Manager, Gulf, Levant & Pakistan at IBM. "Strengthening our long-standing partnership with e&, this milestone serves as a catalyst for responsible AI innovation."

