e& Launches Monitoring-as-a-Service for UAE Businesses to Avail Real-Time Infrastructure Visibility Organisations across the UAE can now access a fully managed monitoring solution built to reflect the specific demands of their industry.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

UAE-based telco giant e& has launched Monitoring-as-a-Service (MaaS), a groundbreaking solution set to redefine infrastructure monitoring in the UAE. By enabling a new level of operational visibility and proactive management, MaaS empowers businesses across industries to ensure seamless, uninterrupted operations and greater control over their network environments.

Hamad AlMarzooqi, Senior Vice President of Presales & Business Operations, e& UAE, said: "e& has taken deliberate steps to build the capabilities required to lead the Managed Services space in the UAE. This journey has spanned every dimension necessary to deliver a benchmark MSP model for our customers. We have made substantial investments in both talent and technology to develop a robust portfolio of services across multiple domains, including the rapidly expanding Monitoring-as-a-Service. Our commitment remains clear: to provide intelligent, future-ready solutions that evolve in step with our customers' needs."
Monitoring-as-a-Service significantly enhances customers' ability to ensure business continuity by providing complete observability over their infrastructure environments. The service is managed end-to-end by e&'s experienced technical teams, who ensure clear, real-time visibility into infrastructure health. This enables clients to detect issues early, make informed decisions about resource allocation, and sustain reliable operations across their environments.
Organisations across the UAE can now access a fully managed monitoring solution built to reflect the specific demands of their industry. What distinguishes this MaaS offering is its flexible, modular approach, delivered through targeted partnerships that align with the needs of different sectors. This ensures each client benefits from a solution that is both comprehensive and contextually relevant to their operations.
The launch of Monitoring-as-a-Service reflects e&'s commitment to delivering practical, forward-looking solutions that strengthen operational resilience. By helping organisations maintain continuity, reduce risk, and gain deeper infrastructure insights, MaaS supports businesses across the UAE in navigating complexity with confidence.
