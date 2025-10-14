e& Partnership with Space42 Aims to Bring 5G Straight to Devices This collaboration enhances the UAE's leadership in advanced digital and space-enabled communications.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Image courtesy e&/SPACE42

Space42, a UAE-based AI-powered SpaceTech company, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with e& UAE, flagship telecom arm of global technology group e&, at GITEX Global 2025 to explore collaboration in Direct-to-Device (D2D) connectivity. The partnership leverages Equatys, a D2D venture between Space42 and Viasat designed to enable seamless 5.5G connectivity across satellite and terrestrial networks.

This collaboration supports both companies' ambitions to expand D2D connectivity beyond traditional infrastructure and enhances the UAE's leadership in advanced digital and space-enabled communications.

Announced in September 2025, Equatys aims to bridge connectivity gaps through a 3GPP Release 17+ Non-Terrestrial Network (NTN) framework. Supporting more than 100 MHz of harmonized global Mobile Satellite Services (MSS) spectrum, it will enable standard smartphones and IoT devices to connect directly to satellites, extending seamless 5.5G access across more than 180 markets worldwide.

Scope of Collaboration

Under the MoU, e& and Space42 will pursue collaboration across technical, commercial, regulatory, and strategic domains:

  • Technical Integration: Alignment of network infrastructure to ensure seamless handover between terrestrial and satellite systems, set service benchmarks for latency, bandwidth, and reliability, and jointly develop new 5G NTN capabilities.
  • Regulatory and Security Cooperation: Both parties will coordinate licensing, spectrum allocation, and data privacy to meet regional and international standards.
  • Research and Development: Joint innovation labs and pilot programs will test new technologies, conduct field trials, and assess interoperability with existing 4G and 5.5G networks.
  • Strategic Initiatives and Future Growth: Joint product road map and infrastructure investment programs within e&'s expansive footprint, as Equatys scales globally.

Equatys will enable e& UAE to offer enhanced user experiences within a unique value proposition, supporting its leading market position as a technology provider.

Ali Al Hashemi, CEO of Space Services at Space42, said: "Equatys represents the future of global connectivity, where space and terrestrial networks operate as one. By partnering with e& as the first Mobile Network Operator to join Equatys, we take a major step toward realizing the vision of universal connectivity, where users and devices are covered anywhere on Earth. This collaboration strengthens Space42's role as a global leader in non-terrestrial networks and reinforces the UAE's position as a hub for next-generation, sustainable connectivity."

Masood M. Sharif Mahmood, CEO, e& UAE, said: "Direct-to-device over 5G NTN is a natural extension of our network strategy. By exploring Equatys with Space42 and Viasat, we're validating seamless handover between terrestrial 5G and satellites on standard smartphones and IoT devices. Our focus is clear: consistent user experience, robust security and power efficiency, and performance that meets real-world needs across deserts, mountains and offshore environments. This work complements our 3GPP-based roadmap for network evolution, and positions e& UAE to bring hybrid connectivity to customers at scale."

A New Model for Universal Connectivity

Operating as a shared "space tower" company, Equatys applies a multi-tenant TowerCo model that reduces redundant capital expenditure while delivering cost-efficient capacity to multiple operators. Its architecture will serve three market segments through a scalable, infrastructure-grade network: D2D, IoT, and MSS.

By exploring avenues to combine this scalable infrastructure with e&'s global reach and customer base, Equatys will progress from concept to future commercialization, turning universal connectivity into a shared growth opportunity.

The partnership will create a unified service and technology roadmap between Space42 and e& , paving the way for e& to become the lead Mobile Network Operator for Equatys' D2D services. Together, the companies aim to deliver a new generation of hybrid connectivity that supports digital economies, enterprise innovation, and inclusive growth.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

