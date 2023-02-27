Electronic Arts Founder Trip Hawkins Joins Web3 Studio Games For A Living As Chief Strategy Officer

Besides being its CSO, Hawkins has also been appointed to the board of GFAL, where he, with his wealth of global experience and market penetration strategies, is expected to provide valuable leadership to and additional support on the studio's journey to mass adoption.

Electronic Arts founder William Murray "Trip" Hawkins III has been appointed as the Chief Strategy Officer of the Web3 gaming company, Games for a Living (GFAL).

Hawkins, who was also the first CEO of Electronic Arts, which is today the largest independent game publisher in the world, will be helping GFAL deliver next-gen products and services that gamers and mass market consumers will benefit from and understand.

Besides being its CSO, Hawkins has also been appointed to the board of GFAL, where he, with his wealth of global experience and market penetration strategies, is expected to provide valuable leadership to and additional support on the studio's journey to mass adoption.

In a statement, Hawkins said, "I'm excited to begin my journey with GFAL leveraging new and emerging technologies to enhance performance, and create exciting, immersive experiences for gamers. I'm confident that blockchain, combined with our vision, can create a new gaming paradigm for the benefit of all."

Meanwhile, Manel Sort, CEO of GFAL, said, "We're very excited to have Trip join the GFAL family as our Chief Strategy Officer. Trip is the father of modern video game publishing, and one of the best visionaries in the games industry, to the extent that he was already talking about non-fungible tokens (NFTs) back in 2007 when I first met him. We're honored to have him on board to guide our strategy going forward, which I am sure will be a huge boost to our business, and the future of blockchain gaming."

Before founding and leading Electronic Arts to its IPO, Hawkins is known to have also worked closely with Apple co-founder Steve Jobs to design and develop the fundamental methods by which the public would come to adopt the use of computers, and, later, video games. Hawkins had also worked with Sort previously at the last company he founded, a video game developer and publisher called Digital Chocolate.

At GFAL, Hawkins is expected to build on its mission to show how Web3 can take gaming to the next level. Indeed, by leveraging the power of esports and its passionate community, GFAL is creating an ecosystem that will propel the industry into the future, and thereby unlock the full potential of blockchain-based gaming.

"Regardless of the recent birthing pains, blockchain as a technology holds a lot of potential, enabling enhanced experiences, verifiable proof of ownership and asset trading, as well as creating new opportunities for social interaction and innovative business models," Hawkins said. "We want to capitalize on that, not necessarily by forcing conventional gamers to hop on to the Web3 express, but by adding value to the gaming models that already exist."

