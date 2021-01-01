Signing out of account, Standby...
Katerina Antonova
Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Cofounder and CEO of Aeris PR
Katerina Antonova helps tech startups and VC firms increase exposure and develop brand awareness. She has over ten years of expertise in PR and strategic communications and helped many companies with growth, sales and fundraising. Antonova is a PRSA and GWPR member.
Latest
How PR Can Attract Investors and Add Value to Your Startup
If you're looking to get your startup funded, here's how to use PR to attract investors.
