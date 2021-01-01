Katerina Antonova

Katerina Antonova

Entrepreneur Leadership Network Contributor
Cofounder and CEO of Aeris PR

Katerina Antonova helps tech startups and VC firms increase exposure and develop brand awareness. She has over ten years of expertise in PR and strategic communications and helped many companies with growth, sales and fundraising. Antonova is a PRSA and GWPR member.

https://aerispr.com/

Follow Katerina Antonova on Social

LinkedIn Instagram

Latest

Growth Strategies

How PR Can Attract Investors and Add Value to Your Startup

If you're looking to get your startup funded, here's how to use PR to attract investors.

Continue Reading

More Authors You Might Like