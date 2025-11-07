"Our strong results for the first nine months of 2025 are a reflection of the UAE government's wise leadership and sound policies, alongside Emaar's own long-term strategic planning," said founder Mohamed Alabbar.

Emaar Properties PJSC (EMAAR) reported property sales of AED 61 billion (US$16.6 billion) for the first nine months of 2025, marking a 22% increase compared to the same period in 2024.

Revenue for the period reached AED 33.1 billion (US$9 billion), up 39% year-on-year, supported primarily by UAE operations. EBITDA rose 32% to AED 16.6 billion (US$4.5 billion), while net profit before tax increased 35% to AED 16.7 billion (US$4.5 billion).

As of 30 September 2025, Emaar's revenue backlog from property sales stood at AED 150.3 billion (US$41 billion), a 49% increase year-on-year. The company's land bank comprises approximately 660 million square feet of mixed-use development opportunities, including around 370 million square feet in the UAE.

During the period, S&P Global and Moody's upgraded Emaar's credit ratings to BBB+ and Baa1 respectively, both with a stable outlook. The company continued to implement initiatives to support Emirati talent through the Emaar Youth Council, mentorship programmes, and professional certification sponsorships.

Emaar also advanced its sustainability initiatives, receiving the CIPS Corporate Ethics Mark across its global supply chain and an upgraded ESG rating of 'A' from MSCI.

Mohamed Alabbar, founder of Emaar, commented: "Our strong results for the first nine months of 2025 are a reflection of the UAE government's wise leadership and sound policies, alongside Emaar's own long-term strategic planning. This foundation has enabled us to anticipate change and adapt with precision. Every achievement during this period is a result of understanding market dynamics, responding quickly, and staying ahead of expectations, ensuring that Emaar continues to deliver value no matter the environment. "

UAE Build-To-Sell Property Development

Emaar Development PJSC (DFM: EMAARDEV) maintained its strong growth trajectory in 9M 2025, driven by robust property sales, timely project execution, and successful new launches across flagship master communities, including Dubai Hills Estate, The Oasis, Rashid Yachts and Marina, Dubai Creek Harbour, The Valley, and the newly unveiled Grand Polo Club and Resort master community.

In the first nine months of 2025, property sales reached AED 52.9 billion (US$ 14.4 billion), reflecting an increase of 10% compared to the same period in 2024, reaffirming the sustained demand for Dubai real estate. Emaar Development reported revenue of AED 17.6 billion (US$ 4.8 billion), a year-on-year growth of 41%, and a net profit before tax of AED 9.8 billion (US$ 2.7 billion), up 49% compared to the same period last year. Together with other UAE based property development operations, such as Dubai Creek Harbour, the Group's revenue from property development in the UAE reached AED 24 billion (US$ 6.5 billion).

Revenue backlog from UAE developments stood at approximately AED 130 billion (US$ 35.4 billion) as of 30 September 2025, reflecting sustained demand for Emaar's integrated communities and premium lifestyle offerings.

Emaar also announced an ultra-luxury residential community, Emaar Hills, adjacent to Dubai Hills Estate. Within Emaar Hills, Dubai Mansions is currently in development which is positioned to offer an exclusive collection of mansions designed for an elite global clientele when launched.

International Development

Emaar's international business recorded property sales of AED 8.1 billion (US$ 2.2 billion) in 9M 2025, representing growth of 331% over the same period in 2024, with particularly strong performance in Egypt and India. Revenue from international operations reached AED 1.4 billion (US$ 0.4 billion), contributing approximately 4.3% of Emaar's total revenue for the period.

Shopping Malls, Retail, and Commercial Leasing

Emaar's shopping malls, retail, and leasing operations continued to perform strongly, supported by healthy tenant sales, high occupancy rates, and strong footfall across key destinations.

The segment generated revenue of AED 4.7 billion (US$ 1.3 billion) in the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 12% compared to the same period last year. EBITDA reached AED 4.1 billion (US$ 1.1 billion), up 18% year-on-year. Emaar's mall portfolio maintained an average occupancy rate over 98% as of 30 September 2025, reflecting our differentiated offering, and the continued strength of the UAE's retail and tourism sectors.

Hospitality, Leisure, and Entertainment

Emaar's hospitality, leisure, and entertainment businesses continued to deliver robust results, supported by strong tourism inflows, increased domestic spending, and the expansion of the company's hotel portfolio. Revenue for the first nine months of 2025 reached AED 3 billion (US$ 0.8 billion), an increase of 15% compared to the same period in 2024. Emaar's UAE hotels (excluding. Rove) achieved an average occupancy rate of 72% during the period. In Q3 2025, we added one Hotel to our portfolio featuring approximately 87 keys.

Recurring Revenue

Emaar's recurring revenue portfolio, including malls, hospitality, leisure, entertainment, and commercial leasing, continued to deliver stable and growing cash flows, underlining the strength of the company's diversified business model. The portfolio generated AED 7.7 billion (US$ 2.1 billion) in revenue in the first nine months of 2025, an increase of 13% year-on-year, and an EBITDA of AED 5.9 billion (US$ 1.6 billion), up 12% from 9M 2024. This segment contributed approximately 35% of Emaar's total EBITDA for 9M 2025.