You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Emirates NBD, a leading banking group in the Middle East, North Africa and Türkiye (MENAT) region, has announced a new partnership with the UAE's General Civil Aviation Authority (GCAA), the federal body created to oversee all aviation-related activities in the UAE, to facilitate a new Host-to-Host (H2H) payment solution.

The collaboration will see the GCAA work closely with Emirates NBD to facilitate, streamline and fully automate all digital transactions involving the authority's network of aviation clients, suppliers and partners, both in the UAE and beyond, in a highly secure environment.

Developed by Emirates NBD's Transaction Banking Services department, the H2H platform will provide comprehensive support to the GCAA's ongoing strategies of digital innovation, driving a paperless environment and zero bureaucracy by providing advanced, internet-based solutions that allow for instant connectivity and the facilitation of secure and fully automated payments. Without the need for time-consuming manual processes, the H2H platform streamlines and safeguards payments made to the GCAA's ecosystem of vendors through each stage of the transaction process.

The result of an extensive period of planning, testing and preparation between payment and systems experts from Emirates NBD and the GCAA, the new partnership will allow the Authority to apply new levels of efficiency across its diverse operational imperatives to further support the growth of the UAE's aviation industry.

Emirates NBD's provision of its innovative H2H system is part of the bank's commitment to empowering key stakeholders within the UAE's aviation sector while also providing strategic value through innovation, security and seamless connectivity.

Ahmed Al Qassim, Group Head of Wholesale Banking at Emirates NBD, said: "Emirates NBD's partnership with the General Civil Aviation Authority is another example of key stakeholders seeking out our established and trusted expertise as the go-to leaders in financial technology solutions. A landmark collaboration, it paves the way for new and exciting opportunities for Emirates NBD to support and enable an industry that is a critical driver of the UAE's economic engine and long-term vision. Through the integration of our H2H platform within the GCAA's payments infrastructure, we're not only enhancing business operations, but helping to supercharge the GCAA's ongoing strategy of digitization, optimization, and innovation."

Omar Bin Ghaleb, Deputy Director General of the GCAA said: "As part of our ongoing efforts to enhance the digital infrastructure of the General Civil Aviation Authority and to streamline our services for greater efficiency, we are constantly seeking innovative solutions that align with our strategic goals. Our partnership with Emirates NBD marks a significant step in this direction, helping us to achieve greater efficiencies across our payments ecosystem and benefiting our work throughout the UAE's rapidly expanding aviation industry. This collaboration represents a unique proposition that empowers us to meet our automation and digitization targets. The adoption of the H2H digital payment platform also supports the long-term development of robust connections with key institutions and clients, both in the UAE and beyond."