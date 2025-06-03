You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Gahwatna, an Emirati-born brand which sells authentic 'gahwa' [a type of coffee native to the UAE], has partnered with Union Coop, the UAE-based grocery retail giant, to launch a first-of-its-kind experiential pop-up at Etihad Mall.

This initiative aims to create an environment where the Emirati brand doesn't just sell Gahwa—rather it also seeks to be immersive by enabling visitors to engage all five senses in a celebration of identity, tradition, and vision.

Gahwatna is led by its partners Ali Mansoor, Chief Executive Officer and the creative force behind the brand, and Saeed Al Suwaidi, Chief Commercial Officer and the strategic shaping its vision and market presence. Together, they have curated an experience that merges modern design, authentic Emirati Gahwa traditions, and immersive storytelling.

"At the heart of this collaboration lies a powerful belief: Union Coop belongs to us," said Mansoor. "It's where Emirati families feel at home, and Gahwatna proudly starts its journey from that place of belonging—with a mission to take our story from us, to the world."

Mohamed Al Hashemi, CEO of Union Coop, visited the pop-up to personally experience what Gahwatna represents. Impressed by the depth and originality of the activation, he extended an invitation for Gahwatna to participate in the grand opening of Union Coop's new Khawaneej branch, where a tailored mini popup was launched the same day.

"Gahwatna is a sense of belonging—it's a movement. It's Emirati, it's human, and it's global," added Mansoor. "We are honored to start this journey with Union Coop, and together, we aim to make our heritage accessible, visible, and proud across every branch."

Gahwatna is now in discussions with Union Coop to roll out nationwide activations, with the goal of bringing authentic Emirati experiences to every neighborhood through storytelling, retail innovation, and sensory engagement.

With Eid Al Adha holidays around the corner, Gahwatna invites families to visit the Etihad Mall pop-up and enjoy a unique experience of Gahwat Al Dhaif, Kaif, and Saif—all wrapped in a spirit of togetherness, pride, and possibility.