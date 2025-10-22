You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Endeavor Saudi Arabia has announced Riyadh Forward, a full-day summit on October 26, 2025, set to bring together more than 250 founders, investors, and ecosystem leaders from the Endeavor global and local network and beyond, to spotlight Saudi innovation, explore regional growth opportunities, and forge global partnerships.

With Vision 2030 propelling expansive capital flows and strategic reforms, Riyadh is emerging as a central force in the global entrepreneurship conversation. Riyadh Forward amplifies this momentum by exploring key themes including IPO readiness, liquidity, expansion via M&A, venture capital strategy, and the rise of AI in the Kingdom. Attendees will gain actionable insights, learn from scaling journeys, and engage in conversations that shape the future of entrepreneurship in MENA.

Highlights of the event include data-driven keynotes on tech listings and liquidity trends; candid panels on founder-readiness, IPOs, and cross-border expansion; and a look into strategic growth via M&A and the role of co-investment in scaling ventures. The day also features networking moments, curated discussions, and a closing dinner to deepen connections among participants.

Highlighting the Momentum: New Report on Riyadh's Startup Ecosystem

Coinciding with the event, Endeavor Saudi Arabia has published a landmark report titled "Riyadh: An Emerging Platform for Entrepreneurs", developed in partnership with The Garage. The report showcases Riyadh's transformation into the #1 VC destination in MENA, with over 62% of startups founded in the last five years and 41% of total funding coming from Saudi-based investors.

The report underscores how the capital is becoming a magnet for global talent, venture capital, and innovation — while identifying key opportunities and challenges facing the ecosystem. With its expanding talent pool, dynamic investor landscape, and bold Vision 2030 agenda, Riyadh is well-positioned to become a launchpad for the region's next generation of scale-ups.

Download the full report.