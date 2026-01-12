The fund was launched as part of the fourth edition of the 1 Billion Followers Summit.

Creators HQ, the first dedicated creators' hub in the UAE and the Middle East, in partnership with Alfan, a UAE-based monetisation platform dedicated to content creators, have launched the Social Content Fund, with a total value of AED5 million.

The announcment was made during a partnership agreement signing between Creators HQ and Alfan, as part of the 1 Billion Followers Summit, the world's largest event dedicated to shaping the content creator economy.

Organised by the UAE Government Media Office, the three-day summit took place at Emirates Towers, DIFC and the Museum of the Future in Dubai, under the theme 'Content for Good'. In addition to over 15,000 content creators in attendance, the summit hosted more than 580 speakers with a collective following of 3.5 billion.

The Social Content Fund aims to empower and support content creators specialising in family- and society-focused themes, and to fund high-quality creative content production that supports family cohesion, promotes positive values within society, and nurtures future generations based on closeness, compassion, and shared noble goals. Announcing this initiative aligns with goals of the summit , which seeks to develop an integrated digital creativity ecosystem, build a sustainable knowledge economy, and empower content creators from around the world to produce meaningful content that promotes positive values and creates a lasting positive impact on societies.

"The Social Content Fund embodies our vision at the 1 Billion Followers Summit to build an integrated creative ecosystem," said Saeed Al Eter, Deputy Minister of Cabinet Affairs for Strategic Projects and Chairman of the UAE Government Media Office. "It opens the door for talented and creative content creators to access the latest technology and specialised professional development training, empowering them to produce innovative, purposeful, and impactful content that positively influences families and society... The Social Content Fund aims to enhance knowledge, spread awareness, and build constructive dialogue around key family issues. We also seek to transform the ideas submitted by content creators into sustainable creative projects with a tangible impact."

The Social Content Fund will provide creators with more than just funding. Through the initiative, creators will gain support from both Creators HQ and Alfan through education and training focused on content creation and monetisation, as well as access to monetisation tools.

They will also gain access to state-of-the-art production facilities at Creators HQ, social media platform support and brand deal opportunities from both Creators HQ and Alfan. Through this partnership, creators will gain access to alfan.io, Alfan's monetisation platform that enables creators to launch digital shops and collaborate with brands. These tools, alongside the available financing, will empower talent to generate sustainable income. The initiative will also provide the comprehensive assistance needed to relocate to the UAE.

Mohamad Fattal, Founder and CEO, Alfan, said, "We are proud of this partnership with the 1 Billion Followers Summit and Creators HQ, which reflects our commitment to supporting meaningful digital content and its active role in shaping awareness among future generations. Together, we will work to provide a nurturing environment that enables talented content creators to produce innovative, creative, and purposeful content from the UAE, content that strengthens family bonds and offers creative solutions to contemporary social challenges."

Fattal added that the initiative represents a model for supporting digital creativity through the adoption of integrated content creation projects, giving creators the opportunity to enhance their capabilities by training with leading experts and professionals, and by accessing state-of-the-art equipment, tools, and studios. This enables creators to transform their creativity into sustainable, scalable projects while ensuring the continuity of the positive impact they generate.

The Social Content Fund aims to empower and support creative content creators in producing meaningful content focused on strengthening family cohesion and promoting positive societal values. The initiative addresses family and social issues, reinforces positive discourse across social media platforms, and enhances creators' skills and capabilities through advanced educational and training programs in family- and society-focused content development and publishing strategies, while enabling them to achieve sustainable financial returns.

The new initiative is also expected to generate long-term positive societal impact, contribute to shaping a responsible digital culture, and instill positive values among youth and families, positively influencing current and future generations.

Creators HQ and Alfan will jointly provide AED5 million in support to content creators through training courses and programs, advanced filming equipment and tools, state-of-the-art studios, and other content creation resources. The initiative also supports creators in collaborating with social media platforms and leading content-focused brands, ensuring the continuity and sustainability of their projects.

In addition, the initiative encourages outstanding content creators from outside the UAE to relocate to the country and provides comprehensive relocation support, reinforcing the UAE's position as a global hub for innovative digital content creation and a leading incubator for content creators from around the world, while attracting more international creative talent to live, work, and thrive in the UAE.