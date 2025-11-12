You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Doers Summit is all set to bring together the global startup community to Dubai Silicon Oasis on November 26–27, 2025.

Over 3,000 founders, operators, investors, and ecosystem leaders will convene for two days of practical content and high-value connections. The Dubai edition marks the next step in Cyprus-headquartered The Doers Company's strategy to scale Doers Summit (formerly Reflect Festival) into a global platform active across three chapters: Athens, Limassol, and Dubai.

"Dubai is the next step in our evolution from hosting an event to creating a movement. Doers Summit exists to turn introductions into deals and playbooks into execution. After strong outcomes in recent editions, we are bringing that momentum to Dubai to help doers connect and form partnerships that deliver real impact," said Stylianos Lambrou, CEO and Co-founder of The Doers Company.

Image courtesy Doers Summit

Confirmed speakers for the event include Markus Fuhrmann, co-founder of Delivery Hero and investor; Jamil Shinawi, a nine-time exited founder and the CEO and co-founder of AHOY; Alisa Adel, Senior Director of Research and Technology at Airbus; Uri Levine, co-founder of Waze; Nikos Moraitakis, co-founder and CEO of Workable; and Demetris Skourides, Chief Scientist for Research, Innovation and Technology of the Republic of Cyprus.

The Dubai edition will also spotlight Indian voices shaping policy, research, capital, and healthcare. Joining the stage are Shri Suresh Prabhakar Prabhu, former Union Cabinet Minister and global policy strategist; Prof. Milind D. Atrey, Deputy Director (Academics, Research & Translation) at IIT Bombay; Ameya Prabhu, Founder and CEO of NAFA Capital Group and World Economic Forum Young Global Leader; and Dr Huzaifa H. Khorakiwala, Executive Director of Wockhardt Limited and head of Wockhardt Foundation. Their perspectives strengthen the Summit's bridge between India, the GCC, and global innovation hubs.

Image courtesy Doers Summit

Across three stages, the program will focus on the factors driving and defining innovation. Attendees can access sessions on building and scaling, with practical case studies, step-by-step playbooks, and candid Q&A.

"Doers Summit is a snapshot of where the world is going. We designed the program for everyone who cares about what works. You will hear practical lessons, see emerging tech up close, and find your people in rooms designed for real conversations," emphasized Dušan Duffek, Co-Founder and Board Member of The Doers Company.

Image courtesy Doers Summit

Designed with a festival-like atmosphere, Doers Summit makes it easy to meet the right people and turn conversations into tangible outcomes. Beyond the main stages, Dubai will come alive with a suite of networking experiences refined across past editions. Iconic venues across the city will host Doers in varied settings, from founder breakfasts and investor roundtables to rooftop salons and invite-only mixers.

Startup Spotlight and Doers Pitch will run at the heart of this experience. Doers Pitch allows selected startups to present in front of an investor jury and secure follow-up meetings. In recent editions, the program facilitated more than 50 follow-up meetings between startups and investors. Participation in Startup Spotlight unlocks pitching access and targeted exposure to investors and partners throughout the two-day program.

Image courtesy Doers Summit

Founders, operators, investors, and ecosystem leaders can secure tickets with the best pricing with full access to the two-day program, side events, and expo zones, plus priority for programming updates and side-event invitations.

Tickets are available now via doerssummit.com/city/dubai.

Entrepreneur Middle East readers can avail a 25% discount using the code IREADENTREPRENEUR

Discounted tickets can be directly redeemed HERE.