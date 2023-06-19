Fnac Qatar's Outstanding Performance In 2022 Wins It The "Best International Performance and Growth" Award From Paris-Headquartered Fnac Darty Group Fnac Qatar operates under the umbrella of Darwish Holding, a Qatar-based conglomerate known for its portfolio of distinguished companies providing individuals, businesses, and the community with top-notch products and services.

Darwish Holding
Fnac Darty Group's Enrique Martinez presenting the award to Darwish Holding's Bader Al-Darwish

Fnac Qatar, the premier destination for culture, leisure, and technology in Qatar, has been awarded the prestigious "Best International Performance and Growth" award by Fnac Darty Group for its remarkable achievements in 2022.

Headquartered in Paris, Fnac Darty is a European leader in the distribution of cultural goods, leisure, technical products, domestic appliances, and services. The enterprise boasts of 987 stores around the world, which are run with a workforce of 25,000 employees.

Bader Al-Darwish, Chairman and Managing Director of Darwish Holding, accepted the award for Fnac Qatar from Enrique Martinez, CEO of Fnac Darty Group, during a special ceremony held last week at Fnac Darty's headquarters in Paris, France.

Image courtesy Darwish Holding.

"We are honored to receive this significant award," Al-Darwish said, in a statement. "We extend our heartfelt appreciation to Fnac Darty for their unwavering support and confidence in our potential. This recognition further strengthens our commitment to continuous growth and success, serving as a powerful motivation to push boundaries, and achieve new milestones in the industry."

This is the second time that Fnac Qatar has received this accolade, solidifying its position as a global benchmark for excellence. Since its inception in 2015 with the opening of its first store in Qatar at Lagoona Mall, Fnac Qatar has proved to be more than just a store, emerging as a vibrant cultural hub, uniting like-minded individuals in a welcoming environment that appeals to a diverse audience.

The award thus serves as a testament to Fnac Qatar's steady dedication to providing its customers with the latest products, services, and expert support. Receiving this award following its initial win in 2019 also sheds light on Fnac Qatar's commitment to maintaining its leadership position, demonstrating exceptional performance, and enhancing the brand's reputation in the region.

News and Trends Qatar Darwish Holding Fnac Qatar

