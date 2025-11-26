Football Star Gerard Piqué to Headline Fireside Session at BRIDGE Summit 2025 Piqué will examine how storytelling, digital behaviour, and community-first formats are redefining the economics and experience of sport.

By Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

You're reading Entrepreneur Middle East, an international franchise of Entrepreneur Media.

Image courtesy BRIDGE

Gerard Piqué, a FIFA World Cup and UEFA Champions League winner as well as the founder of the global sport-entertainment franchise Kings League, will headline a fireside conversation at BRIDGE Summit 2025 titled "Creating a Sport that Goes Viral."

Set to be held on Day 3 of the Summit, on December 10 at 9:30AM on the Forum Stage under the Marketing Track, the session will explore how new formats, digital communities, and creator-driven engagement are reshaping the way audiences watch, interact with, and participate in sport.

Widely regarded as one of the most accomplished centre-backs of his generation, Piqué rose through FC Barcelona's La Masia academy before beginning his senior career at Manchester United. His return to Barcelona marked a defining era, during which he won multiple LaLiga championships, several UEFA Champions League titles, and more than a dozen major honors. With Spain, he earned over 100 caps and played a pivotal part in the team's historic victories at the 2010 FIFA World Cup and UEFA Euro 2012.

Since retiring from professional football in 2022, Piqué has shifted the boundaries of the sports industry by founding Kings League — a creator-led, fast-paced competition that fuses entertainment, social-media culture, and live sport, drawing millions of viewers worldwide. At BRIDGE Summit 2025, he will examine how storytelling, digital behaviour, and community-first formats are redefining the economics and experience of sport. The conversation will also address why the future of fan engagement may increasingly be shaped by content creators and streamers alongside athletes, federations, and traditional broadcasters.

The conversation sits at the heart of the Marketing Track, which convenes global voices to evaluate how a creator-led ecosystem is redefining the relationship between audiences, brands, and platforms.

BRIDGE Summit 2025 — the world's first and largest debut event for media, content, and entertainment — will take place from 8 to 10 December at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC). The Summit is expected to welcome more than 60,000 participants from 45 countries, alongside 400+ speakers and 300 exhibitors across seven content tracks: Media, Content Creators, Music, Gaming, Marketing, Technology, and Picture.
Entrepreneur Middle East Staff

Entrepreneur Staff

